'Electric’: Fans react to broadcast booth video of JJ Spaun’s winning putt at the US Open

Weeks ago, JJ Spaun secured a captivating win at the 2025 U.S. Open. A 'broadcast booth' edition of the winning putt was recently shared on social media, and fans reacted to both the commentary and Spaun's impressive winning putt.
The conditions at Oakmont Country Club were testing for even the best of golfers. Only one player managed to finish with an under-par score, and it was Spaun, who won his first ever Major title.
Spaun had a disastrous start in the final round of the major. However, his back nine performance redefined his chances at the event. The PGA Tour pro's spectacular back nine included clutch birdies on holes 12, 14, and 17.
However, JJ Spaun's birdie on the par 4 hole 18 gained an electrifying reaction from the crowd. The golfer's first shot landed at 308 yards and his second shot helped him cover 190 yards more. Spaun secured the birdie with a putt, and a clip of the same was shared on X recently featuring the reactions of Dan Hicks and Kevin Kisner in commentary.
Take a look at the post by NUCLR GOLF that covers the commentators' reaction as well, with Kisner predicting the putt going in before the ball even reached the pin.
JJ Spaun's winning putt recieved huge reactions from the fans on X. Many recalled the moment they witnessed the putt going in for the birdie. A lot of them also praised Spaun for making the shot on the 18th hole of Oakmont CC.
Take a look at some of these comments below NUCLR Golf's X post:
"Electric ⚡️"
"It was awesome to watch live! 🏆"
"What an elite putt," praised a fan.
"This is awesome to watch," wrote another.
"Legendary," another fan commented.
Spaun secured the US Open win with a two-stroke margin.
JJ Spaun shared his feelings about his winning putt at 2025 US Open
JJ Spaun was visibly emotional after securing his first Major title. In the post-event press conference, Spaun admitted that he did not look at the scoreboard, despite his closest competitor finishing at 1-over par. Spaun said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):
"I knew based off of like what the crowd was saying that I felt like, if I two-putted, I would probably win, but I didn't want to look because ... I didn't want to play defensive."
Then, he proceeded to reflect on the moment that saw him clinch the US Open title.
"About eight feet out, I kind of went up to the high side to see if it had a chance of going in, and it was like going right in. I was just in shock, disbelief that it went in and it was over. Yeah, here we are."
JJ Spaun has enjoyed an excellent season so far, and will hope to contend for the final Major of the year - The Open Championship - later this month.