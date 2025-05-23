"Embarrassing for LIV";"Let's piss off the PGAT" - Fans divided as LIV Golf announces the return of Duels

LIV Golf is back with its innovative series The Duels, which is a unique blend of pro golf and content creation. Following the huge success that the inaugural series had, the latest edition features four new events. Fans on social media have now reacted to this news.

Last year, the Saudi PIF-backed golf league held The Duels where six teams competed against each other in Trump National Doral Golf Course. LIV Golf's aim was to approach a broader and younger audience through social media platforms like YouTube.

Starting from June 6, pro golfers will team up with social media creators and compete in Virginia, Dallas, United Kingdom, and Chicago. On May 23, 2025, LIV Golf uploaded a teaser on its X account (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post:

"The Duels is BACK! 4 new battlegrounds with new players, formats, and creators. Ready. Set. Duel! #TheDuels"

This significant update from the golf league has left fans divided. Some of them are praising the PIF-backed golf league for the innovative series. However, a section of the fans also took digs at LIV Golf. Take a look at the comment section:

"In fairness, most of the world has never seen most of your events….by choice 🤣", an X-user wrote.

"This is what golf actually needs. Good on @livgolf_league for leaning into a great idea," another one said.

"Remember when LIV played PGA guys in a match and it was so embarrassing for LIV they had to stop the match - and LIV never talked about it again," a fan commented below the post.

"Let's go @wesleybryangolf 💪🏻 Let's piss off the PGAT even more," a fan wrote in reference to Wesley Bryan getting suspended by the PGA Tour.

"Posts up for 15 hours with 21 replies and 285 likes, is this good engagement for a product that is now 3 years old and has had billions dumped into it?" a fan commented.

"👏👏👏 Excellent news," someone else commented.

The new season of Duels are set to feature new faces of pro golfers and content creators.

LIV Golf's latest edition of The Duels explored

The Duels will feature pro golfers like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia. They will team up with content creators like The Bryan Bros, Grant Horvat, Fat Perez, Rick Shiels, and Luke Kwon.

LIV Golf's The Duels will feature a nine-hole scramble contest, where six two-man teams, consisting of one pro golfer and one content creator will lock horns. Matches will stream across LIV's official YouTube channel and the creators' social media platforms.

Adam Harter, Chief Marketing Officer of the Saudi golf league, said (as quoted by LIV Golf's official website):

"YouTube golf has become one of the most powerful forces in growing the game; these extraordinary content creators are leading a movement that's inspiring the next generation of golfers and golf fans around the world…and reshaping how we all connect with the game of golf.”

Last year, The Duels: Miami amassed more than 2.3 million views after it debuted on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel.

