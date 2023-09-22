Emily Kristine Pedersen achieves rare feat with second ever hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history

Emily Kristine Pedersen might not have had the smoothest of starts to the 2023 Solheim Cup. However, it changed quickly, as she created history, shooting an ace during the afternoon fourball games.

Pedersen lost her opening foursome game at the Solheim Cup. Paired with Charlie Hull, they lost out 5&4 to Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight, but her luck turned around in the afternoon fourball contest.

She was paired with Maja Stark, and they were down a point to Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho on the 12th hole.

It was at this point under high pressure that Pedersen delivered, shooting an ace to level the scores with the American team.

This ace is a rare event in the Solheim Cup, with only Anna Nordqvist achieving the impressive feat in 2013.

Team US hold lead over team Europe after Day 1 at Solheim Cup

Team USA made history on the first day of the Solheim Cup, winning all four foursomes games for the first time at the binneal tournament. They pose a serious threat to the European team, who made a comeback in the afternoon matches.

While US sweeped the foursome matches in the morning 4-0, the European team fought back in the afternoon, winning 3-1. However, Team USA leads after day one, 5-3, so Team Europe has some catching up to do.

European team captain Suzzan Pettersen said that this was just the beginning of the tournament and that there was no need for the team to feel disappointed just yet. She said, via SI:

“You get knocked down, you stand up, and you try it again, and that's kind of what I told the girls, and they did. We're not even halfway there and we're right in it. So, it was great momentum this afternoon.

"We kept the energy on the course. We kept the energy in the crowd. I feel like we did a lot of good stuff in the afternoon that we will have to try and feed off in the morning.”

The pressure is now on Team Europe to respond to Team USA's strong performance on the first day of the Solheim Cup.