English golfer Dan Bradbury equals season record for hole-in-one’s at the Spanish Open

English golfer Dan Bradbury seems unstoppable at the moment, after holing his third ace of the season, this time at the Spanish Open. He equalled Miguel Angel Jimenez's record of three hole-in-ones in a season, and will hope to break the European Tour record soon.

Bradbury made his latest hole-in-one on the third hole of the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, which stands at 226 yards. Dan Bradbury also hit the lowest score of the day, with a round of eight under 63.

Needless to say, he is looking forward to possibly breaking the record this year. Speaking via the European Tour, he said:

"Now I know that, I'll be aiming at all the par threes, that's for sure. Front nine was fantastic, I got off to a hot start. I've made a few holes-in-one now and it's the first time I've kept it going, so that's nice."

The hole in one came as an unexpected one for Bradbury and his caddie, who thought that 226 yards was rather long to hole the ball in.

"It was a good number and this one was a perfect golf shot. 226 was the number, which for me is normally a four iron but it's hot and there's a bit of altitude here. I was convinced a four was long and my caddie (Paul Drummond) said he didn't think a five was enough so I hit the smooth four and it couldn't have been any better."

Dan Bradbury aiming to break hole-in-one record on the European Tour

Dan Bradbury finished sixth at the Spanish Open, a welcome change for him since he has not been feeling the best about his performance over the last few months.

"The past few months haven't been my best golf, I feel like I've been playing a lot better than I'm scoring so today was the first time I've seen my name on the leaderboard since Belgium so it's nice to be back up there and in the mix," he said.

Bradbury will definitely try to break the record with several tournaments still left, including the Andalucia Masters and the Qatar Masters.