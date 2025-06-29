Englishman Richard Bland shares secret to handling 90-degree heat at LIV Golf Dallas: "Just chill out, get some treatment"

Richard Bland is chasing his first individual LIV Golf title in Dallas, under the hot weather. Following the conclusion of his second round, he revealed that his secret to handling the heat is to “chill out.”

During an interview at Meridoe Golf Club, the Staffordshire-born English golfer was asked to comment on the 90-degree weather since he’s most likely already used to it. He revealed that he has to stay hydrated and patient even when the game is not going well.

Bland also said that he planned to get some rest and treatment ahead of the final round. (via ASAP Sports):

“Well, it's pretty much 90 degrees in the UK right now. Of course you've got to stay hydrated. When things are not quite going your way, you've just got to stay as patient as you can. The last thing you can be doing out there is kind of getting hot under the collar because that's just going to -- you're going to blow a gasket doing that.”

“A lot of rest tonight. Just chill out, get some treatment, get Pierre to give me a rub down this evening and again tomorrow and just get ready to go,” he added.

Richard Bland admitted that he struggled on some holes during his second round. However, he had to exercise patience and try to make only bogeys in worst-case scenarios because double bogeys are “tough to get over” in the heat.

The 52-year-old golfer went bogey-free on Meridoe Golf Club’s front nine. His first and only bogey of the day was on the par-5 13th hole. He carded a 3-under 69 at the end of his round, bringing his total score to 5-under.

Richard Bland is currently tied for fourth position going into the final round at LIV Golf Dallas. He is four strokes behind Patrick Reed, who is in the lead with a 9-under.

Richard Bland speaks on his decision to skip the US Senior Open for LIV Golf Dallas

Last year, Richard Bland won the 2025 US Senior Open after beating Hiroyuki Fujita in a playoff. This year, the US Senior Open and LIV Golf Dallas fell on the same dates. As such, Bland had a choice to make between defending his title or competing in Dallas, and he chose the latter.

During the previously mentioned press conference at Meridoe Golf Club, Bland spoke about his decision. He stated that he had a contract with LIV and he was determined to honor it.

“Yeah, obviously you always want to defend something you won the year before, especially a tournament like the U.S. Senior Open. But as always, I'm committed to LIV. I didn't even ask the question. I know I have a contract, and I have to honor that.”

Richard Bland also expressed affection for the Cleeks GC and LIV Golf as a whole. He said that he loves his team and he is happy with his decision.

