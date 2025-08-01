"Europe is no place for a diet": Brandel Chamblee wraps up his European summer in latest social media post

Former pro golfer Brandel Chamblee spent the summer visiting several locations in Europe. He recently shared a recap of his holiday on X, talking about the food he ate and the activities he did.The Golf Channel commentator's post featured a picture of him and his wife, Bailey Chamblee, sitting by an oceanfront in Lisbon while embracing each other warmly. In another picture, Bailey was captured standing and smiling in the middle of the street next to a motel.The one-time PGA Tour winner wrote in the caption:“Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Germany and Italy… It's been quite the summer. From Fish &amp; Chips and beer, to Guinness, to pastries and port, to schnitzel to prosciutto and wine. Europe is no place for a diet.”Brandel Chamblee also posted a similar recap of his European summer on Instagram. He wrote that he spent the summer playing golf, covering the Open, and enjoying time with his family, friends, and colleagues. He also stopped to visit his eldest son in Germany.Earlier in the week, Chamblee’s wife shared a post dedicated to the time she spent in Lisbon with her husband. She gushed about the “beautiful coastline that feels like a mixture of Santa Barbara and Big Sur” and recounted meeting a nice taxi driver who showed them around the city.Image via Bailey Chamblee’s Instagram/@baileychambleegcBailey listed the tourist spots they visited, including a winery, beach, and restaurant. She then offered to give the tour guide’s number to anyone visiting Lisbon or Sinatra soon.Brandel Chamblee tags Royal Portrush as one of the most beautiful golf courses on the Open Championship rotaThe 2025 Open Championship was held about two weeks ago at Royal Portrush Golf Club. After the tournament, Brandel Chamblee spoke about the prestigious golf course, airing his thoughts on why he thinks it's beautiful.The 63-year-old golf commentator was featured in an interview on Sky Sports, during which he lauded Royal Portrush for its intricacy. He said that the course's diagonal fairways hold golfers accountable for the distance and shape they hit the golf ball in.Brandel Chamblee stated that the mounds at Portrush’s greens construct golfers' views and sometimes intimidate them. However, he believes that this is what makes the course a true test of talent.“…The flow of the golf course. You've got very hard holes followed by gettable holes. So the flow is beautiful and it builds to a crescendo. And then there's just the absolute stunning beauty of the golf course. It may well be the most beautiful golf course in the Open Rota,” he concluded.Image via Brandel Chamblee’s Instagram/@chambleebrandelNotably, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler dominated at Royal Portrush this year. He won the 2025 Open Championship with 17-under and was four strokes ahead of the runner-up, Harris English.