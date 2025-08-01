  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Europe is no place for a diet": Brandel Chamblee wraps up his European summer in latest social media post

"Europe is no place for a diet": Brandel Chamblee wraps up his European summer in latest social media post

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 01, 2025 06:11 GMT
Brandel Chamblee and his wife in Europe _ Image via Instagram/@chambleebrandel
Brandel Chamblee and his wife in Europe (Image via Instagram/@chambleebrandel)

Former pro golfer Brandel Chamblee spent the summer visiting several locations in Europe. He recently shared a recap of his holiday on X, talking about the food he ate and the activities he did.

Ad

The Golf Channel commentator's post featured a picture of him and his wife, Bailey Chamblee, sitting by an oceanfront in Lisbon while embracing each other warmly. In another picture, Bailey was captured standing and smiling in the middle of the street next to a motel.

The one-time PGA Tour winner wrote in the caption:

“Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Germany and Italy… It's been quite the summer. From Fish & Chips and beer, to Guinness, to pastries and port, to schnitzel to prosciutto and wine. Europe is no place for a diet.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brandel Chamblee also posted a similar recap of his European summer on Instagram. He wrote that he spent the summer playing golf, covering the Open, and enjoying time with his family, friends, and colleagues. He also stopped to visit his eldest son in Germany.

Earlier in the week, Chamblee’s wife shared a post dedicated to the time she spent in Lisbon with her husband. She gushed about the “beautiful coastline that feels like a mixture of Santa Barbara and Big Sur” and recounted meeting a nice taxi driver who showed them around the city.

Ad
Image via Bailey Chamblee&rsquo;s Instagram/@baileychambleegc
Image via Bailey Chamblee’s Instagram/@baileychambleegc

Bailey listed the tourist spots they visited, including a winery, beach, and restaurant. She then offered to give the tour guide’s number to anyone visiting Lisbon or Sinatra soon.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee tags Royal Portrush as one of the most beautiful golf courses on the Open Championship rota

The 2025 Open Championship was held about two weeks ago at Royal Portrush Golf Club. After the tournament, Brandel Chamblee spoke about the prestigious golf course, airing his thoughts on why he thinks it's beautiful.

The 63-year-old golf commentator was featured in an interview on Sky Sports, during which he lauded Royal Portrush for its intricacy. He said that the course's diagonal fairways hold golfers accountable for the distance and shape they hit the golf ball in.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee stated that the mounds at Portrush’s greens construct golfers' views and sometimes intimidate them. However, he believes that this is what makes the course a true test of talent.

“…The flow of the golf course. You've got very hard holes followed by gettable holes. So the flow is beautiful and it builds to a crescendo. And then there's just the absolute stunning beauty of the golf course. It may well be the most beautiful golf course in the Open Rota,” he concluded.
Ad
Image via Brandel Chamblee&rsquo;s Instagram/@chambleebrandel
Image via Brandel Chamblee’s Instagram/@chambleebrandel

Notably, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler dominated at Royal Portrush this year. He won the 2025 Open Championship with 17-under and was four strokes ahead of the runner-up, Harris English.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications