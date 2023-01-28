“Even the haters lol” – Paige Spiranac shares a ‘sentimental’ gratitude message for fans

Paige Spiranac is known for candidly interacting with her fans on social media, be it Twitter or Instagram. She doesn't shy away from saying what she feels. Spiranac was feeling sentimental last night and had a message for her fans and "haters" alike.

"Feeling sentimental tonight," She tweeted. "I want to thank you for all the support and for following my life on social media. You let me be unapologetically myself. This is the most confident and happiest I’ve ever been. I love sharing this journey with you (even the haters lol)"

Her fans had something to say as well. Here are some of the best reactions her tweet received:

"Including the “Alpha Males”

Spiranac had an answer to this.

"Keep being you! Never let the haters deter you from being yourself!"

"Keep being you! Never let the haters deter you from being yourself!"

"That('s) great to hear that your so happy i hope it continues."

"That('s) great to hear that your so happy i hope it continues."

"Well, you have plenty of reasons to feel confident."

"You are an incredible person, thank you for the amazing content. You are literal the 3rd person I ever followed on Twitter!"

"You are an incredible person, thank you for the amazing content. You are literal the 3rd person I ever followed on Twitter!"

"Paige, you are an amazing person with a heart of gold. I wish you much continued success and happiness always. Take care."

"Paige, you are an amazing person with a heart of gold. I wish you much continued success and happiness always. Take care."

"Is some people that love you low key but u won’t know because you do focused on the haters."

"Is some people that love you low key but u won't know because you do focused on the haters."

"Don’t focus on them focus on the people showing up for you."

"Don't focus on them focus on the people showing up for you."

"Thanks for sharing with us. Always fun to see what you are up too & how your sense of humor is playing out."

"Thanks for sharing with us. Always fun to see what you are up too & how your sense of humor is playing out."

"Can’t believe anyone would hate anyone for being real… you do you and forget the haters."

"Can't believe anyone would hate anyone for being real… you do you and forget the haters."

"Your humor provides a lot of smiles for here on Twitter. We appreciate you."

"You’ve been an inspiration to me! With all that you’ve gone thru and talking about it on your podcast and on all of your platforms, it makes me feel like I’m not alone when I’m going thru my anxiety! Thank you for being you!"

"You've been an inspiration to me! With all that you've gone thru and talking about it on your podcast and on all of your platforms, it makes me feel like I'm not alone when I'm going thru my anxiety! Thank you for being you!"

"That’s phenomenal! Keep up the great work."

If you’re ever game to talk about the early moments, your “getting started” moments would love to have you on the Just Get Started Podcast to chat.



In year 6 and building a lot of momentum!



"That's phenomenal! Keep up the great work."

"If you're ever game to talk about the early moments, your "getting started" moments would love to have you on the Just Get Started Podcast to chat."

"In year 6 and building a lot of momentum!"

Paige Spiranac to play against John Daly

Spiranac will play against John Daly on June 5

Paige Spiranac will be playing against John Daly on June 5 at Geneva National Resort. The match titled "The Beauty and the Beast Celebrity Charity Match" will take place on the Gary Player Course.

Spectators can attend the event by purchasing a ground pass for $15, which includes access to the putting course known as the Dance Floor. For a more immersive experience, an inside-the-ropes pass can be bought for $105, allowing access to the match from within the gallery ropes, including tee boxes, fairways, and green fringes.

In addition, two sweepstakes winners will have the opportunity to caddy for Spiranac and Daly for nine holes during the event.

Paige recently launched a subscription-based website, OnlyPaige, costing $10 per month. According to Paige, the website will feature not only photos and videos but also golf lessons that she will be personally providing.

Spiranac has more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and also has a Twitter following of more than 700K. The most followed golf celebrity on Instagram was also declared as Maxim's Sexiest Woman of the Year 2022.

