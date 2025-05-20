‘Every single pro would take that tee shot’: LIV Golf Influencer includes Rory McIlroy in bold claim

LIV Golf influencer Wesley Bryan made a bold claim about how every golf professional would have taken the tee shot, like Grant Horvat did, in their latest YouTube video.
Bryan, who was recently in news for his suspension from the PGA Tour, collaborated with fellow YouTuber Grant Horvat in his latest video. Bryan was suspended for competing at the LIV Duels, a creator-focused event that took place in Miami on April 5, while still being an active Tour player.
The professional golfer caddied for Horvat for a day, as they looked to decide whether the YouTuber can compete on the PGA Tour. Horvat put his golf skills to test at the PGA National Members Club in Florida in an effort to get a better score than even-par.
After he had a narrow miss with the tee shot on the second hole, Horvat asked Bryan if golf pros hit tee shots as bad as that. The LIV Golf influencer answered (4:47 onwards):
"Every single pro would take that tee shot on this hole every single day. Every one of them, even Rory McIlroy."
The duo went on to analyze the shot and ideally from where it could be hit to land in the fairway.
Both Horvat and Bryan were sidelined for the field of the second Creator Classic of the year, owing to their participation in the LIV Golf's creator event. Horvat had won the first Creator Classic of the year that was played ahead of the Players Championship in March.
Grant Horvat received an invite to a PGA Tour event amid its rift with LIV Golf
Grant Horvat revealed on The Smylie Show that he got a sponsor invite to play at the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship. Horvat appeared as a guest on the podcast in April and shared the news when he was asked about his interest to play on the Tour.
He shared (41:34 onwards):
"I actually I recently got an invite into the Barracuda. It's really cool."
Speaking about whether he would follow through and compete at the event, Horvat said:
"But I don't know where I'm at right now on it. I don't know if I'm there... I'll see where my game progresses maybe over the next little bit..."
The YouTuber went on to share that he had not expected the invite and continued to share his experience of his Creator Classic win earlier this year.
In addition, Horvat also spoke about how he ended up hosting LIV Golf's first ever creator event, Duels on his YouTube channel. He was paired with Phil Mickelson for the Miami team-event. While the Horvat-Mickelson duo have collaborated on various videos, the YouTuber maintains a strong relationship with members of the PGA Tour as well as the LIV Golf League.