Everything you need to know about Pinehurst No. 11 announced to open in Fall 2027

Popular golf resort Pinehurst Resort has introduced of a new golf course expected to open in 2027. The new course, Pinehurst No. 11, is set to be designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

Pinehurst Resort is considered one of the most popular golf resorts in North Carolina and has hosted several high-profile events including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Founded by James Walker Tufts, it was established in 1895. The prestigious resort features ten scenic 18-hole golf courses and construction of the eleventh is set to begin later this year.

The new golf course will be constructed at Pinehurst Sandmines, adjacent to Pinehurst No. 10, which was designed by popular golf course architect Tom Doak. No. 11 is set to feature dramatic shapes with huge mounds and ridges. It also consists of a practice center, restaurant, lodging, and other facilities.

When speaking on the new project, Bill Coore pointed out that the beauty of the course is in the “inherent character” of the proposed site. Coore said via Pinehurst:

“That character was essentially created, not all of it is natural, but it has all been reclaimed by nature. This is land left over from all that mining from the 1930s. The spoil piles are here, and Mother Nature provided the trees, and it’s all incredible.”

Bob Dedman Jr., owner and CEO of Pinehurst Resort also commented on the new golf course. He revealed that the goal at Pinehurst Sandmines is to create a unique place that enhances the “soul of American golf”. He also commended Coore and Crenshaw for understanding the vision.

Notably, this is the first time Coore and Crenshaw will design a golf course for the resort. However, they have designed several other popular courses including The Kapalua Plantation Course, Sand Valley Golf Resort, and Brambles Golf Course.

Who designed Pinehurst No. 1 - 10?

The first golf course at Pinehurst Resort was designed by Leroy Culver and John Dunn Tucker. Culver designed the front nine in 1897 and Tucker designed the back nine in 1898. Donald Ross later joined the two designs, turning it into a cohesive 18-hole course.

No. 2 is one of the most famous courses at the resort. Donald Ross designed it in 1907. He continued to make changes to the course’s design until he died in 1948. The course has hosted several major championships including the 2024 U.S. Open and the 1936 PGA Championship. The 2029 U.S. Open is also scheduled to be held at the course.

Here’s a list of course architects who designed Pinehurst No. 1 - 10:

No. 1: Leroy Culver, John Dunn Tucker, and Donald Ross (1897, 1898, 1901)

No. 2: Donald Ross (1907)

No. 3: Donald Ross (1910)

No. 4: Donald Ross (1919), Robert Trent Jones (1973), Rees Jones (1982), and Tom Fazio (1999)

No. 5: Ellis Maples (1961)

No. 6: George Fazio and Tom Fazio (1979)

No. 7: Rees Jones (1986)

No. 8: Tom Fazio (1996)

No. 9: Jack Nicklaus (1988)

No. 10: Tom Doak and Angela Moser (2024)

