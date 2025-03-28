Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son praises the rise of YouTube Golf amid The Duels

Greg Norman was the Saudi-backed league LIV Golf's CEO before being replaced by Scott O’Neil. Norman’s son Greg Norman Jr recently commended the rise of YouTube Golf on X.

Ad

LIV Golf recently announced the introduction of an event that involves YouTube content creators and LIV Golfers. The event is called The Duels: Miami, and it is set to air on Saturday, April 5, exclusively on YouTube.

A few days after the announcement from LIV Golf, Norman’s son tweeted:

“Amazing to see the epic rise of YouTube Golf.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Duels is similar to the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic. However, while the Creator Classic field features only YouTube creators, LIV Golf’s The Duels features a mix of content creators and LIV Golfers who will play in pairs.

The single-event competition will feature popular social media personalities such as George Bryan, Luke Kwon, Wesley Bryan, and Fat Perez.

When announcing the introduction of The Duels, LIV Golf League’s chief marketing officer, Adam Harter, said the event was a testament to the evolution of golf.

Ad

“At LIV Golf, we champion bold, new approaches to the game, and The Duels is a perfect example of how golf continues to evolve and engage fans. We love what the creator community has done for this game and this event is a way to celebrate the creativity and passion that fuels the modern golf community while connecting them with the most exciting elite golfers on the planet,” Harter said. (Via LIV Golf)

Ad

Here's a complete lineup of players who will tee off in the inaugural event for The Duels:

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan

Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon

Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat

Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan

Cameron Smith and Fat Perez

“I hope that he is part of LIV forever”: LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil praises Greg Norman for being a ‘gift’

Scott O'Neil replaced Greg Norman as the CEO of LIV Golf in January. He spoke to the media ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide, acknowledging that Greg Norman is a gift and that he hopes Norman remains a part of the Saudi-backed league forever.

Ad

“I spent quite a bit of time with him in my 30-day lead-up to this role and every day since engaging, asking questions and learning, and I hope that he is part of LIV forever," Scott O’Neil said. (Via ESPN)

“He sits on the board, which is another wonderful testament that we can tap into his experience, his leadership, his friendship, and any challenges, too, at the board meeting. I was hoping for a friendly on the other side of the table, but he mixes it up pretty good. It's quite a gift to have him as part of LIV,” O’Neil added.

Although Norman is no longer CEO of the breakaway league, he is still a board member and was present at LIV Golf’s last board meeting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback