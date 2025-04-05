Ex-rugby pro shares Paige Spiranac collab update following interview

Paige Spiranac was recently interviewed by former rugby player Conor Mangan. The social media influencer and model recently took it to X to announce her return to the golf course. Mangan reshared the post to announce an update on the release of his interview with Spiranac.

Spiranac is one of the most popular content creators in the golf community. Apart from interacting with sports and media personalities, she often shares her thoughts on various talking points in the sport on X. Recently, she tweeted the arrival of golf season, just a week before The Masters commences.

"Golf season is back⛳️ can’t wait to share all my scores with you!"

Later on, Spiranac’s post was reshared by Mangan:

"… and we can’t wait to share more of our interview with Paige! Coming soon to IG (and I’ll post some clips here)."

Mangan was a member of the Northern Arizona Wranglers when he played in the IFL (Rugby). While playing in the indoor league, Mangan also joined forces with San Diego Strike Force.

This is not the first collab between Paige Spiranac and Mangan. The duo met in February 2025 for the Pro Football Ireland podcast. Spiranac joined Mangan, Charlie Smyth, and Jacob Bresnahan during the LIX Super Bowl weekend to talk about their picks. Mangan shared it on his Instagram profile:

"Talking long shafts and dirty balls, with the one and only @_paige.renee 🏌️‍♀️ "

"Podcast dropping tomorrow with @pfireland ⛳️ "

Paige Spiranac was a former athlete herself, who played golf in the NCAA Division I. She played amateur golf for University of Arizona and San Diego State. Spiranac is a two-time winner of the All-Mountain West Conference honours (2012-13, 2013-14).

A year after her pro debut in 2015, she earned a pro win at the Cactus Tour. Paige Spiranac defeated Hannah O’Sullivan, who was a top ranked amateur golfer during that time. However, Spiranac retired from the sport after she couldn't earn the LPGA tour card. Now, she is a full-time social media influencer and golf content creator.

Paige Spiranac’s net worth explored

Over the years, Paige Spiranac has gained a massive fan following due to her content and takes on different topics of golf.

Currently, Spiranac has over 1 million followers on her X account. Her Instagram has 4 million followers and 441k golf fans are subscribed to her channel on YouTube. Spiranac has also featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit editions. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Spiranac has a staggering net worth of $2 million.

Spiranac has earned from her golf career and a part of her income comes from brand deals and social media. The former golfer has brand endorsements with a spectrum of companies that include golf fitting brands and bookmakers. Spiranac has partnered with a number of brands, including Callaway Golf, 18Birdies, Lululemon, SportsGrid, among others, per Marca.

