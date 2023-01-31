“Exactly! It’s 99% golf” – Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s concern over her ‘golf account’

Paige Spiranac and controversy always go hand in hand. The American golfer-turned-social media influencer is best known for too-hot-to-handle social media posts.

Spiranac has garnered 3.7 million followers on Instagram, all thanks to her golf content and her bold pictures. However, she has often been judged for sharing pictures of herself in revealing clothes.

Paige Spinarac recently tweeted about her account's lack of golf content. She has often heard from people that her account does not have golf content anymore, and thus, the influencer came up with the perfect reply to silence these statements.

She wrote:

"Without fail, someone will always comment, 'I thought this was a golf account' when I post anything other than golf. Guys it's called being well rounded and in my case, I'm very well-rounded."

Fans reacted to her post, saying:

"I think you post %99.9 golfing related posts! Keep it up."

In response, Spiranac commented:

"Exactly! It's 99℅ golf."

Another wrote:

"Well done, and feel free to use your account as you see fit, it is yours after all lol. Haters gonna hate."

"Lol, that's why you're awesome, the sense of humor, and just accepting the obvious. Keep on killing it," tweeted a fan.

Meanwhile, some advised her to ignore the haters and wrote:

"Wear the hate like cruelly wears her Dalmatians. Right in their face."

"My mom is highly involved in .." Paige Spiranac talks about her parents' reaction to her posts

Spiranac has been very vocal about her lifestyle and fashion. The social media star recently revealed that her mother has helped her with Instagram posts.

Paige Spiranac's mother, Annette, is a former model and ballerina. She has worked for several lingerie and bikini brands.

Speaking about her mother, Spiranac said:

"People always say, 'Oh your parents must be so proud. Yeah, they're really proud. This has never really been an issue for them. My mom was a model, she did lingerie and bikini shoots. My dad was dating my mom while she was working and they see it as work. So when I got into it, it was never an issue. My mom is highly involved in my content, she shoots a lot of my pictures, she shot my calendar."

Paige confessed that she is, however, nervous to meet new people.

"I am nervous when I meet new people in case they've seen things in the news - I'm sure they have this misconception about who I am, but then once they get to know me and the behind-the-scenes of the business and how hard I work, they think it's pretty cool."

Spiranac recently launched her website called 'OnlyPaige', in which she promised to share her unseen pictures, videos, and reels, and instruct people about golf.

"The pictures that are on OnlyPaige are never before seen pictures. They're not posted on Instagram. I'm not taking my Instagram pictures and putting them on there. These are never before seen pictures," Paige Spiranac said about her new website.

