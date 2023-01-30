“My mom was a model” – Paige Spiranac reveals her mother’s involvement in her career

Paige Spiranac is an internet sensation. Thanks to her active social media presence, the young golfer has amassed a huge following across the globe.

The American golf instructor often landed in hot water because of her revealing clothes, but she always had a better reply to silence her haters. Spiranac recently revealed that her mother is behind her success on the internet.

Paige Spiranac's mother, Annette, is a former lingerie model and is involved in her daughter's social media content.

The golfer-turned-influencer shared the news with her fans, saying:

"People always say, 'Oh your parents must be so proud.'"

She added:

"Yeah, they're really proud. This has never really been an issue for them. My mom was a model, she did lingerie and bikini shoots. My dad was dating my mom while she was working and they see it as work. So when I got into it, it was never an issue. My mom is highly involved in my content, she shoots a lot of my pictures, she shot my calendar."

Spiranac went on to say:

"It's never really been anything that's seen as being bad, it's a business and they're proud of me for being financially independent and building a successful business.

"My friends are the same way. I don't have people in my life who judge me for the decisions I've made.

"I am nervous when I meet new people in case they've seen things in the news - I'm sure they have this misconception about who I am, but then once they get to know me and the behind-the-scenes of the business and how hard I work, they think it's pretty cool."

It is worth noting that Paige Spiranac became one of the world's most-searched golfers in 2022, and was also named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim magazine.

Paige Spiranac starts OnlyPaige

Spiranac is only getting more popular as the days pass. She enjoys 3.7 million followers on Instagram, and following her success, the model recently launched a website called OnlyPaige.

Spinarac took to her Instagram page to announce the news with a post whose caption says:

"You've asked, and I've delivered."

Paige Spinarac promised to deliver her unseen pictures and videos, along with a lot of golf content, on her website.

People can sign up for her services with monthly or annual packs and avail her live streaming, golf talks, reels, and Q&A, as well as other surprises for her fans.

Speaking about her website, Paige Spiranac said:

"The pictures that are on OnlyPaige are never before seen pictures. They're not posted on Instagram. I'm not taking my Instagram pictures and putting them on there. These are never before seen pictures."

She added:

"Pictures that are on there [OnlyPaige] I deem too aggressive to be on my social media platforms. Even though there's no nudity, they are still my sexiest pictures yet."

People can subscribe to OnlyPaige with an annual pack starting at $99.99 and a monthly pack starting at $9.99.

Poll : 0 votes