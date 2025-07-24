Expert picks for the 2025 3M Open: Players who could shine at the TPC Twin Cities

The 2025 3M Open is set to kick off on July 24 at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota, and Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns are the most favored players to win. However, golfers such as Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau still have a good chance at claiming the title this year.

Established in 2019, the 3M Open succeeded the 3M Championship, which was played from 1993 to 2018. Last year, Jhonattan Vegas won the tournament and took home the winning share of $1.458 million from the $8.1 million prize purse. This year, the purse has been slightly increased to $8.4 million.

Let’s look at five golfers who are most likely to end up claiming the title this year.

5 golfers who could claim the 3M Open title this year

#1 Tony Finau

Tony Finau has won six PGA Tour titles since turning pro in 2007 and might be on his way to winning a seventh title at the 2025 3M Open. He is favored at +3500 to win at TPC Twin Cities this year.

The Utah-born golfer has had a decent season this year, with 17 PGA Tour starts and four missed cuts. Still yet to pick up his first win of the season, his best result so far is a tie for fifth in the Genesis Invitational.

#2 Wyndham Clark

Favored at +2500 to win the 2025 3M Open, Wyndham Clark is heading to TPC Twin Cities fresh off a T4 finish from the Open Championship. He tied for fifth in the Texas Children’s Houston Open and has made the cut in 15 tournaments this season.

Clark picked up his first two PGA Tour titles in 2023 and won one event in 2024. He has yet to claim his first win of the 2025 season and could be a top contender for the 3M Open title this weekend.

#3 Si Woo Kim

Four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim has had two top-10 results this season. He tied for eighth in both the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship and tied for 11th in the John Deere Classic.

The 30-year-old golfer has not won a title this season and is aiming to lift the 3M trophy in Minnesota on Sunday. He is favored at +2900 to win the tournament.

#4 Rickie Fowler

The last time Rickie Fowler won a tournament on the PGA Tour was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his sixth title on the circuit. He has had a decent season this year and has made the cut in 14 tournaments and missed the cut in two.

Fowler’s best result this season was a tie for seventh at the Memorial Tournament. He is aiming to perform better than that at the 3M Open and is favored to win at +4000.

#5 Max Homa

Max Homa struggled with inconsistencies at the start of the season but made a surprising comeback at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for fifth. He is favored at +4500 to win at the 2025 3M Open and may pull off another strong comeback at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday.

Homa has missed seven cuts this season and has made 10. One of his best results so far is a tie for 12th at the Masters Tournament.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More