FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:42 GMT
GOLF: AUG 08 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship - Source: Getty
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Source: Getty

The second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship is in the books. As the tournament leader Tommy Fleetwood currently holds a three-stroke margin, tee times and pairings for third round are in.

On moving day, Fleetwood will tee off with Justin Rose, who currently sits in second place. Third placed Collin Morikawa will also be a part of that pairing in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. All three of them will start their third round from 11.52 am local time from hole 1.

Akshay Bhatia, who shares the third spot with Morikawa, will tee off from the same tee at around 11.40 am local time. For the third round of this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship, Bhatia is paired up with Kurt Kitayama and Andrew Novak.

also-read-trending Trending

Harris English, Max Greyserman, and Aaron Rai will begin their round from 9.40 am local time from the 10th tee. From the 1st hole, another set of players, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Fitzpatrick and Taylor Pendrith will begin playing in Round 3 on Sunday.

J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young, and Sepp Straka will tee off from 11.04 am local time, from the 1st tee. Wyndham Clark is paired up with Chris Kirk and Sungjae Im for the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025.

Hideki Matsuyama is paired up with J.T. Poston and Jordan Spieth for moving day. The defending champion will be teeing off from hole 10, around 10.04 am local time.

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 3 tee times and official groupings

Here's a look at the full tee times and pairings for this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship Round 3 from Tee 1 (local time):

  • 9:40 AM: Emiliano Grillo, Matt Fitzpatrick, Taylor Pendrith
  • 9:52 AM: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
  • 10:04 AM: Tony Finau, Matti Schmid, Denny McCarthy
  • 10:16 AM: Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Macintyre
  • 10:28 AM: Lucas Glover, Harry Hall, Thomas Detry
  • 10:40 AM: Brian Harman, Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler
  • 10:52 AM: Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im
  • 11:04 AM: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
  • 11:16 AM: Jacob Bridgeman, Si Woo Kim, Ludvig Aberg
  • 11:28 AM: Maverick McNealy, Bud Cauley, Scottie Scheffler
  • 11:40 AM: Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, Andrew Novak
  • 11:52 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa
Here's a detailed look at the golfers who will start playing in the third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship from Tee 10 (local time):

  • 9:40 AM: Harris English, Max Greyserman, Aaron Rai
  • 9:52 AM: Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Corey Conners
  • 10:04 AM: J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 10:16 AM: Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley, Xander Schauffele
  • 10:28 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Campbell, Justin Thomas
  • 10:40 AM: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens, Sam Burns
  • 10:52 AM: Shane Lowry, Cam Davis, Jake Knapp
  • 11:04 AM: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Nico Echavarria
  • 11:16 AM: Joe Highsmith, Aldrich Potgieter, Daniel Berger
  • 11:28 AM: Ryan Fox, Erik van Rooyen, Michael Kim
  • 11:40 AM: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Min Woo Lee
