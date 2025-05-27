"Feels like someone’s got a thumb in my throat," - When John Daly opened up about his disdain for dress codes

PGA Tour veteran John Daly once expressed his dislike for having to abide by dress code rules on the golf course. He also stated that he feels like there’s a thumb in his throat whenever he wears a tie with any outfit.
Daly joined the PGA Tour in 1987 and later moved to the PGA Tour Champions in 2016. He has won two major championships– the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. He won the Buick Invitational in 2004 after defeating Luke Donald and Chris Riley in a playoff.
Back in 2006, John Daly was featured on the popular show, The Late Night with Conan O'Brien. During the discussion, he was asked if he believed in dress codes, and he responded by saying that he didn’t. He also pointed at the host’s tie and said:
“I mean, I feel like somebody’s got a thumb in my throat when I wear one of them things.” [3:31]
Conan O’Brien pointed to Daly’s gold chain and asked if he was comfortable wearing it as opposed to a tie. The two-time major champion nodded and insisted that he’d pick his “bling-bling” neck chain to a tie any day, which prompted loud bouts of laughter from the audience.
Further diving into the topic of dress codes, the TV host asked John Daly if there was a dress code on the golf course he recently purchased. Daly hilariously replied:
“If you wear a tie, you’re kicked out. If you wear slacks, you’re kicked out. Well, basically, all you gotta do is cover your private parts, and you can play my golf course.”
Notably, Daly purchased his golf course, the Lion’s Den Golf Club, in the fall of 2005. The 6036-yard 72-par 18-hole golf course is now a public course and is located in Dardanelle, Arkansas.
When John Daly revealed why he doesn’t work out like other golfers
During the previously mentioned TV show, Conan O’Brien pointed out that John Daly’s approach to being an athlete was much different from that of other golfers. Furthermore, he asked Daly why he believes that exercising would “hurt his golf game,” and the PGA Tour veteran replied:
“Well, I figured I’m not gonna run because we walk seven miles a day, so the running is out.” [0:56]
Daly also joked that other golfers were getting too bulky in their upper bodies, and he was trying to avoid that. He further jokingly said that he carries his weight so that if it gets windy on the golf course, he won’t be thrown over.
O’Brien also mentioned John Daly’s popular catchphrase: “Grip it and rip it." He asked him if he goes to find the ball after he takes a shot using the principle of the catchprase. Daly laughed and said it depends on how hungover he is, but he often lets his caddie look for the ball.