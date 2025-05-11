"Felt bipolar on the greens," - Ryan Fox gets real about the 'tricky' third day at Myrtle Beach Classic

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is underway at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, and New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox is in the field. Following his third round, he revealed that his game felt “bipolar” due to a number of reasons.

Fox has been playing professional golf since 2012 and has won four events on the European Tour and three on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He is attempting to secure his first PGA Tour title in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

On day three at Myrtle Beach, Ryan Fox scored three-under 68 after shooting nine birdies and six bogeys. He currently sits T4 on the leaderboard, tied with 4 others. In his post-round interview, he was asked to reveal how he felt after shooting 68 with only three pars. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

“It was obviously a tricky day out there. The wind was up early, and we got rain probably the last eight holes. To be honest, I felt bipolar on the greens today. If I had a birdie putt, it looked like it had a chance of going in, and if I had a par putt, I was straight out of it and walking to tap the next one in.”

Ryan Fox further added that although it was a “strange” day, he was happy he didn’t ruin his game by making six bogeys.

The 38-year-old golfer charged into his third round with four straight birdies on holes one to four. He also made three consecutive bogeys on holes eight, nine, and ten, but made up for it with another set of three straight birdies from holes 13 to 15.

Ryan Fox’s scorecard from the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 3

In Ryan Fox’s opening round at the Myrtle Beach Classic, he went bogey-free across all 18 holes and shot six birdies in sets of twos to card six-under 65. On day two, he shot a bogey and two birdies on the front nine. He then had a rollercoaster moment on the back nine with a double bogey on the 12th and an eagle on the 15th. He carded one-under 70 at the end of the day.

In his third round, the Auckland native finished with a three-under 68, bringing his total to 10-under. He is currently sitting at T4, tied with Victor Perez, Danny Walker, and two other players.

Notably, Fox is three strokes behind Carson Young, who is in the lead.

Here’s a look at Ryan Fox’s scorecard from his third round at Myrtle Beach:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

