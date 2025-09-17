Former LPGA No. 1 Stacy Lewis announces her retirement with heartwarming farewell note

Stacy Lewis is one of the most impactful stars on the LPGA Tour. Days after competing in the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, the former LPGA No. 1 has shared an important update on her social media profile.

On September 17, 2025, Lewis took it to her X account (previously Twitter) to announce her retirement from golf. According to the golf icon from Arkansas, it is time to finally 'put the clubs away'. In a long, heartfelt note on X, Stacy Lewis also expressed gratitude to the fans for supporting her journey. She wrote:

"The time has come to put the clubs away. I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA. I’m not exactly sure what is next but I’m so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and people that have supported me along the way."

Stacy Lewis, 40, further admitted that despite golf being her life, her body has indicated that it's time to retire. In her statement, the golfer also included a short message for her fellow LPGA Tour pros.

"I’m going to miss the LPGA Tour family, and this is part of my life, but my body has told me it’s time... I’ve cared for the LPGA tour like it was my own child and I’m so proud of the progress... to my fellow players... I hope you all continue to push the tour forward and do all that you can to help on and off the course."

Take a look at Stacy Lewis' full statement on X regarding her retirement:

Screenshot from Lewis' X post / source: @Stacy_Lewis on X

Lewis came into the professional golf scene when the LPGA Tour was not in a good place following Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa's retirements. The two-time major champ was diagnosed with childhood scoliosis that required her to wear a brace almost 18 hours a day. Stacy Lewis used to remove it only before playing golf. In 2003, she finally underwent back surgery. Despite such difficulties, she still flourished as one of the dominant figures in golf.

Four years after the surgery, she became a four-time All-American. The former LPGA No. 1 has thirteen wins on the LPGA Tour. Stacy Lewis won the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now, the Chevron Championship) and the Women's British Open in 2013. She also secured two LPGA Player Of The Year awards (2012 and 2014) within three years.

Where will Stacy Lewis play next? Details about her upcoming endeavour

Lewis has declared that she will be retiring from the sport after the ongoing season ends. Before that happens, the golfer will be there at Pinnacle Country Club, playing in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week. It's worth noting that Stacy Lewis has won this tournament twice in her career.

Lewis first won this tournament back on September 9, 2007. With a 7 under par total, she edged out Katherine Hull, Teresa Lu and Kristy McPherson with a one-stroke margin. Her second victory at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship came back in June 29, 2014. Lewis clinched the championship with a 12-under-par total (overall 70-66-65).

She held a one-stroke margin over Lydia Ko, Cristie Kerr, and Angela Stanford. Lewis will be playing in this LPGA Tour event for the nineteenth time in her career. This year, the $3,000,000 event will be held from September 19 to 21, 2025.

