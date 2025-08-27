Former Masters champ opines against Keegan Bradley playing the Ryder Cup while revealing his picks

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman shared his opinion on Keegan Bradley playing at the Ryder Cup while serving as captain. The Ryder Cup US team has yet to have its six captain's picks, and Bradley might be one of them, as the captain himself might play at Bethpage Black.Last time, a playing captain was seen in Ryder Cup history in 1963, and the history might repeat itself for the US team in the 2025 edition. However, Immelman wasn't in favor of Bradley playing while maintaining his captaincy, as the former Masters champ gave a list of his picks on X.Immelman chose Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, and Collin Morikawa. He also wrote a caption:“Is Keegan currently one of the 12 best American players? Yes, but because he’s the Captain, I don’t think he should play. IMO he should focus on being a leader for the US Team and their fans.”The PGA Tour regular season completed last week with the Tour Championship, and the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in SeptemberHow did Keegan Bradley perform in the 2025 season? Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship with a 15-under score. Apart from that, he had top ten finishes at the Sony Open with a T6, the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T5, the Memorial Tournament with a T7, and others.Here's a list of Bradley's 2025 performances so far:2025 PGA TOUR TournamentsThe Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T15, 21 underSony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T6, 13 underFarmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T15, 1 underAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T65, 2 underThe Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T34, even-parArnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge: T5, 7 underTHE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course: T20, 4 underValero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T47, 3 overMasters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cutRBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 9 underTruist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club: T30, 5 underPGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 4 underThe Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T7, 1 underU.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T33, 9 overTravelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: Winner, 15 underRocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T41, 12 underThe Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T30, 4 underWyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club: Missed cutFedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T44, 2 underBMW Championship at the Caves Valley Golf Club: T17, 1 underTOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club: T7, 13 under