  • Former Masters champ opines against Keegan Bradley playing the Ryder Cup while revealing his picks

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Aug 27, 2025 11:26 GMT
Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman shared his opinion on Keegan Bradley playing at the Ryder Cup while serving as captain. The Ryder Cup US team has yet to have its six captain's picks, and Bradley might be one of them, as the captain himself might play at Bethpage Black.

Last time, a playing captain was seen in Ryder Cup history in 1963, and the history might repeat itself for the US team in the 2025 edition. However, Immelman wasn't in favor of Bradley playing while maintaining his captaincy, as the former Masters champ gave a list of his picks on X.

Immelman chose Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, and Collin Morikawa. He also wrote a caption:

“Is Keegan currently one of the 12 best American players? Yes, but because he’s the Captain, I don’t think he should play. IMO he should focus on being a leader for the US Team and their fans.”
The PGA Tour regular season completed last week with the Tour Championship, and the Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in September

How did Keegan Bradley perform in the 2025 season?

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship with a 15-under score. Apart from that, he had top ten finishes at the Sony Open with a T6, the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T5, the Memorial Tournament with a T7, and others.

Here's a list of Bradley's 2025 performances so far:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

  • The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T15, 21 under
  • Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T6, 13 under
  • Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T15, 1 under
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T65, 2 under
  • The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T34, even-par
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T5, 7 under
  • THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course: T20, 4 under
  • Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T47, 3 over
  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut
  • RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 9 under
  • Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club: T30, 5 under
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 4 under
  • The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T7, 1 under
  • U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T33, 9 over
  • Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: Winner, 15 under
  • Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T41, 12 under
  • The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T30, 4 under
  • Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club: Missed cut
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T44, 2 under
  • BMW Championship at the Caves Valley Golf Club: T17, 1 under
  • TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club: T7, 13 under
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
