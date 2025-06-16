Former PGA Tour winner shows yardage book in poor condition after rain-soaked US Open

The 2025 US Open was not a particularly smooth tournament. The Oakmont Country Club made excellent arrangements for this event, but the weather had other intentions. While the competition began on a beautiful sunny day, rain soon followed during Rounds 3 and 4. Interestingly, new photographs of damage caused by this rain have emerged, and a former PGA Tour winner, Smylie Kaufman, shared a glance at the wet yardage book.

On June 16, Kaufman shared an image on X, demonstrating how the rain completely damaged the yardage book, and the information inside was practically impossible to see. While discussing it, Kaufman joked that the yardage book was hanging by a single thread for "dear life." The caption to his post stated:

"Yardage book was hanging on for dear life at the end 😂 🌧️"

Kaufman is a former professional golfer who now works as a sports analyst. He turned professional in 2014 and has had extensive exposure to the world of golf. The peak of his career was in the 2015 Shriners Hospitals Children's Open, held in Las Vegas, his first and only PGA Tour victory.

Kaufman was taken aback after witnessing the circumstances at Oakmont Country Club during the final round of the 2025 US Open. The event took a severe turn after the rain, and many golfers' games were hindered. At the end of this year's US Open, J.J. Spaun clinched the title.

What does the 2025 US Open leaderboard look like?

2025 US OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty

Sam Burns led the US Open for the first three days, but his final round put him off course. He finished with a disastrous 8-over-par round, putting his total at 4-over par. J.J. Spaun, who was in second place before the last round, took advantage of the situation and played it carefully. He finished with a final round score of 2-over par, making him the only player to finish under par.

Talking about the leaderboard of this year's US Open, here's a look at it:

J.J. Spaun – 279 (-1)

– 279 (-1) Robert MacIntyre – 281 (+1)

– 281 (+1) Viktor Hovland – 282 (+2)

– 282 (+2) Cameron Young – 283 (+3)

– 283 (+3) Tyrrell Hatton – 283 (+3)

– 283 (+3) Carlos Ortiz – 283 (+3)

– 283 (+3) Jon Rahm – 284 (+4)

– 284 (+4) Scottie Scheffler – 284 (+4)

– 284 (+4) Sam Burns – 284 (+4)

– 284 (+4) Russell Henley – 285 (+5)

– 285 (+5) Ben Griffin – 285 (+5)

– 285 (+5) Xander Schauffele – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Chris Kirk – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Brooks Koepka – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Thriston Lawrence – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Adam Scott – 286 (+6)

– 286 (+6) Rory McIlroy – 287 (+7)

– 287 (+7) Ryan Fox – 287 (+7)

– 287 (+7) Emiliano Grillo – 287 (+7)

– 287 (+7) Victor Perez – 287 (+7)

– 287 (+7) Patrick Reed – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Collin Morikawa – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Jordan Spieth – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Matt Wallace – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Jason Day – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Sam Stevens – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Thomas Detry – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Chris Gotterup – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Nick Taylor – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Max Greyserman – 288 (+8)

– 288 (+8) Tom Kim – 289 (+9)

– 289 (+9) J.T. Poston – 289 (+9)

– 289 (+9) Aaron Rai – 289 (+9)

– 289 (+9) Keegan Bradley – 289 (+9)

– 289 (+9) Maverick McNealy – 290 (+10)

– 290 (+10) Taylor Pendrith – 291 (+11)

– 291 (+11) Tony Finau – 291 (+11)

– 291 (+11) Matt Fitzpatrick – 291 (+11)

– 291 (+11) Marc Leishman – 291 (+11)

– 291 (+11) Hideki Matsuyama – 292 (+12)

– 292 (+12) Andrew Novak – 292 (+12)

– 292 (+12) Trevor Cone – 292 (+12)

– 292 (+12) Si Woo Kim – 292 (+12)

– 292 (+12) Niklas Norgaard – 293 (+13)

– 293 (+13) Daniel Berger – 293 (+13)

– 293 (+13) Rasmus Højgaard – 293 (+13)

– 293 (+13) Jhonattan Vegas – 293 (+13)

– 293 (+13) Ryan McCormick – 294 (+14)

– 294 (+14) Michael Kim – 294 (+14)

– 294 (+14) Mackenzie Hughes – 294 (+14)

– 294 (+14) Adam Schenk – 294 (+14)

– 294 (+14) Ryan Gerard – 294 (+14)

– 294 (+14) Justin Hastings (a) – 295 (+15)

– 295 (+15) Laurie Canter – 295 (+15)

– 295 (+15) Sungjae Im – 296 (+16)

– 296 (+16) Denny McCarthy – 296 (+16)

– 296 (+16) Harris English – 298 (+18)

– 298 (+18) Brian Harman – 298 (+18)

– 298 (+18) Jordan Smith – 299 (+19)

– 299 (+19) James Nicholas – 299 (+19)

– 299 (+19) Johnny Keefer – 299 (+19)

– 299 (+19) Cam Davis – 302 (+22)

– 302 (+22) Matthieu Pavon – 302 (+22)

– 302 (+22) Philip Barbaree, Jr. – 304 (+24)

