Former World No.1 slams Golf rankings, dubs LIV golfers’ major points a ‘bit of a mockery of the system’

Former World No.1 and LIV Golf star Lee Westwood has now slammed the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The 52-year-old Englishman was speaking ahead of LIV Golf UK when he made the comments. Addressing his recent movement in the rankings, the veteran dubbed it ‘bit of a mockery of the system.’

For the unversed, LIV Golf is yet to receive world rankings recognition. Owing to this, the ace golfer spiraled down the rankings to nearly 5000 places off the leading player. However, his recent T34 finish in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush helped him move up 3759 places from World No.4689 to 930. This also saw the former world leader leap past his son Sam, a mini-tour player who currently sits 2759 in the rankings.

Notably, the Majestics GC co-skipper started his rant on the world rankings situation after co-star Ian Poulter pointed out him going back in front of his son.

Sounding off on OWGR, Lee Westwood said on Wednesday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“With my result last week in the Open Championship, I moved back above my son in the world rankings, which is nice. I think that just proves that without world ranking points it makes a bit of a mockery of the system. It's good that an application has gone back in. I think mainly it relates back to wanting the best players in the major championships…

We either start to get world ranking points on LIV or the major championships have to revise their qualification system, which some of them seem to want to do but some seem reluctant to do, and they'd have to have a separate qualification system for LIV players, which I don't think anybody particularly wants. You want it all to be based off the same system.”

Westwood reiterated that LIV Golfers are “all starting from a low position.” Addressing the Saudi-backed series’ ranking situation, the Englishman said he had only ‘one tournament’ counting on the world rankings this season. He added that him moving him up over 3,000 spots with a single mid-30s finish shows that “there's something wrong with the system as it stands.”

LIV Golf CEO updates on tour's ranking stance

Lee Westwood further stated that several stakeholders are currently “running their own ranking systems.” Addressing the rise of agencies like Data Golf, the 52-year-old said people are jumping in that “niche where the world rankings are currently lacking.” Interestingly, his comment came just minutes after LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil revealed that the breakaway tour has “filed an application” for a possible world rankings recognition after being rejected the first time.

Giving an update on LIV Golf’s ranking situation, Scott O'Neil said ahead of LIV UK:

“It's still a bit premature. We have filed an application, and I'm in pretty good contact with Trevor Immelman. We have a call later this week. He's been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we've both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward.”

It is pertinent to note that the OWGR had earlier rejected the Saudi-backed circuit’s ranking recognition request citing issues with LIV’s closed fields of 54 players, no-cut events, and shotgun start format. Former CEO Greg Norman tried and failed to get ranking points for the circuit despite making big claims about it during his reign.

Now, the new chief is in conversation with the ranking authorities to get the series, that hosts multiple former World No.1 players, recognized.

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More