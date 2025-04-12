Fred Couples’ Round 2 Scorecard at the Masters 2025

15-time PGA Tour winner Fred Couples played in the Masters Tournament this year. Having won the tournament in 1992, he was attempting to lift the trophy for the second time, but failed to make the cut.

Couples turned pro in 1980 and has three European Tour wins. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013 and is a two-time PGA Tour Player of the Year. Notably, he joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2010 and made his debut in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii.

In 2023, the American golfer broke the record for being the oldest golfer to make the cut at the Masters. He was 63 years, six months, and five days old when he accomplished the feat. This year, Fred Couples made his 40th start at the Masters.

In the first round of the Masters tournament, Couples carded 71 after making two birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle. In the second round, he carded 77 after making a single birdie and six bogeys. With a four-over par score, he’s far from the cutline of two-over and will not proceed into the third round of the tournament.

Here’s a look at Fred Couples’ scorecard from the second round of the Masters.

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Masters Tournament leaderboard after round 2

Following the conclusion of the Masters Tournament’s second round, Justin Rose is in the lead with a score of eight-under. Sitting closely behind Rose is LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, who is in second place with seven-under.

Here’s a look at the provisional leaderboard for the Masters Tournament after round two:

1: Justin Rose (-8)

2: Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

T3: Rory McIlroy (-6)

T3: Corey Conners (-6)

T5: Matt McCarty (-5)

T5: Shane Lowry (-5)

T5: Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

T5: Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T9: Rasmus Højgaard (-4)

T9: Viktor Hovland (-4)

T9: Jason Day (-4)

T12: Hideki Matsuyama (-3)

T12: Collin Morikawa (-3)

T12: Sungjae Im (-3)

T12: Patrick Reed (-3)

T12: Ludvig Åberg (-3)

T17: Xander Schauffele (-2)

T17: Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

T17: Davis Riley (-2)

T17: Michael Kim (-2)

T17: Brian Harman (-2)

T22: Sam Burns (-1)

T22: Nicolas Echavarria (-1)

T22: Bubba Watson (-1)

T22: Min Woo Lee (-1)

T22: Harris English (-1)

