"From Father to Daddy" - Jena Sims shares Brooks Koepka's transformation ahead of DP World Tour

Brooks Koepka is sporting a new look thanks to his wife Jena Sims, who shared his transformation on Instagram. In Sims' Instagram story, Koepka was seen sitting in a salon chair before and after his haircut. The five-time major champion initially appeared with his natural wavy hair, before switching to a much shorter, sharper style.

Sims posted a follow-up shot of Koepka in the barber’s cape, giving fans a full view of the makeover. Sims joked about the change, writing:

“When your husband goes from father to Daddy🤤”

Jena Sims' story - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Earlier on the same day, August 29, Sims also posted a wholesome moment of their son, Crew Koepka, getting his first haircut while watching cartoons, which she captured.

Koepka now turns his attention to the DP World Tour, which will mark his next competitive appearance. He had also been in the conversation for a Ryder Cup berth, but captain Keegan Bradley opted not to select him. Koepka was the only LIV player to feature for Team USA in 2023, and missing out this time marks his first absence from the Ryder Cup in nearly a decade.

Earlier this week, Sims also reflected on the close of Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf season. Sharing Smash GC’s post from the season-ending team event in Michigan, she wrote:

“Another LIV season down... two-week ‘off season’ then it’s on to @dpworldtour!!”

Brooks Koepka ended the 2025 LIV season without a victory, finishing 50th in Indianapolis at +1. In the final team competition at Michigan, Smash GC placed fourth at 18-under, while Koepka delivered a 65 in the closing round. Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII claimed the title.

Brooks Koepka unveils Nike collaboration with family-inspired design

Brooks Koepka recently revealed a special collaboration with Nike, showcasing a custom pair of shoes that carries strong family significance. The 35-year-old shared the launch in a video, opening the box and explaining the design inspiration.

Koepka noted that the theme was tied to his son Crew’s space-themed bedroom, while also being a nod to his younger brother Chase, whose nickname is “Space”. He called it a meaningful project and even joked that Crew might be wearing the sneakers to school in the near future.

“I’m sure he’ll be rocking them to school next Monday,” Koepka said.

The golfer also talked about the collaboration on Instagram in one of his posts, which he captioned:

“Lacing up something special this week. For my son’s love of space, my brother ‘Space,’ and a nod to Virgil. It’s bigger than the game. It’s about steps that leave a mark @nike.”

Brooks Koepka and his wife, actress Jena Sims, welcomed their son Crew on July 27, 2023. The couple has frequently shared glimpses of their family life, with Sims often documenting Crew’s milestones on social media.

Meanwhile, Chase Koepka is set to compete at the DP World Tour Qualifying School in England from September 9–12 at The Northumberland Golf Club, where he will begin in the First Stage.

