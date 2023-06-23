Gareth Bale to play the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am alongside Ben Stokes and Tom Holland

Gareth Bale has enjoyed a wonderful time since his retirement from Soccer. The Welshman will continue pursuing his golf career in this year's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.

The former Real Madrid star will line up in the star-studded event alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and England’s Test cricket captain, Ben Stokes. The BMW-PGA Championship confirmed the Welshman's arrival on their social media.

The tournament is set to take place from September 13 at the Wentworth Club in Surrey. The former Tottenham Hotspur player said in the video:

"Hi everyone, Gareth Bale here. Delighted to be playing in the BMW-PGA Championship at Wentworth this September. Looking forward to seeing you all there."

Gareth Bale will be accompanied by English cricketers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Tom Holland's brother, Harry Holland.

The former MLS player has previously played professionally in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in California post his retirement from Soccer. He fared well and almost qualified in the final round of the tournament. Bale finished joint-16th overall alongside professional golfer Joseph Bramlett.

Gareth Bale shared his experience post-Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament

There's no lack of success in Gareth Bale's phenomenal career. From winning multiple UEFA Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid, to leading Wales last season to the World Cup, he's seen it all. However, he was also very famous during the latter stages of his Madrid career for his affection for golf.

Bale finally got to play the sport he loves professionally this year with Joseph Bramlett. Much to everyone's surprise, he looked like he belonged on the course and impressed everyone with his golf game.

"The last couple of weeks have been amazing. People giving me compliments on my game is incredible, they have put a bit too much pressure on my shoulders," Bale said.

He added:

"I am a big golf fan and appreciate what these players do on the golf course. It is great to play with them, interact and watch what they do. Just watching him (Bramlett) strike a ball is something else. The power, the touch. He has been incredible and he is an even better guy, which is more important. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

How will the former Premier League star perform this season? Can he take further strides and improve on his Pebble Beach Pro-Am performance? Let us know in the comments what you make of Gareth Bale participating alongside some big names.

