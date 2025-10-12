"Give it up bro"; "Take a knee Tiger Woods" - Fans react as 15x major champ undergoes another back surgery

Tiger Woods' return to the course has suffered another devastating setback as the golf legend had to undergo back surgery to replace a lumbar disc in his spine. Many fans reacted to news of Woods’ health challenges and some have urged the 82-time PGA Tour winner to quit playing golf for good.On October 11, Woods shared a statement on X revealing that he had to visit a hospital after experiencing pain and immobility in his back. Scans revealed that his spinal canal was compromised and he had to undergo back surgery to rectify the issue.“On Friday, Tiger underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine for lower back symptoms. The surgery was deemed successful and performed by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York,” the statement read.One fan reacted to the news, asking the 15-time major champion to give up on his career. The fan’s comment read:“Give it up bro.”Another fan encouraged Tiger Woods to end his career by taking a knee. The user wrote:“Take a knee tiger. You're good.”A disappointed user commented:“U gotta be kidding me, bro.”Another user wrote:“I’ve grown numb to the pain and disappointment at this stage in Tiger's career/life. Hard to see him being able to play a whole lot anymore these days, even on [the] Champions tour if he wanted to.One fan argued that Woods has already positively impacted the game of golf in several ways and will remain a legend even if he chooses to bow out now.“Who cares at this point, we were blessed with enough already. Enjoy your life, Tiger,” the user penned.A worried fan voiced out concerns about seeing Woods play in the senior circuits given his recurrent injuries. The fan wrote:“Chances of him playing [the] seniors tour getting more limited by each surgery. Will he even have the motivation to compete anymore?”Fans on X react to Woods’ injury update _ [Images via X/@FauxJlowe16 @CometsNebraska @Reido4230 @larrywpatriot @Banterm42404691]Tiger Woods has undergone multiple back surgeries in the past. He had the first surgery in 2014 and a sixth procedure in 2024. His most recent lumbar replacement marks his seventh back surgery.Phil Mickelson reacts to Tiger Woods’ injury updateTiger Woods not only received well wishes from his fans after his injury update, but from other golf legends as well. 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson reacted to the news of Wood’s back surgery on X and wished him a speedy recovery.Mickelson quoted Woods’ announcement with the comment:“I’m sorry to hear this and I wish him the best for a speedy recovery.”Phil Mickelson reacts to Woods’ Injury update _ Image via X/@PhilMickelsonTiger Woods and Phil Mickelson had a longstanding golf rivalry with each other for almost two decades. However, they patched up their rivalry in 2016, during the Ryder Cup.