Phil Mickelson shares take on Donald Trump awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:01 GMT
Donald Trump (on left), Phil Mickelson (middle) and Charlie Kirk (on right) / Source: Getty Images
Donald Trump (on left), Phil Mickelson (middle) and Charlie Kirk (on right) / Source: Getty Images

Phil Mickelson was deeply moved following the unfortunate assassination of Charlie Kirk. The veteran golfer recently chimed in as President Donald Trump declared an update regarding the activist.

For those unaware, Kirk was shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The young conservative activist lost his life due to the incident despite being hospitalized almost immediately. Recently, CNN reports revealed that Trump will be awarding Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously on October 14.

Phil Mickelson ended up reposting Eric Daugherty's X (previously Twitter) post on this announcement. He lauded the US President's efforts and further penned a heartfelt note for Kirk. The veteran golfer also revealed that it would have been better if Kirk were alive. Lefty wrote in the caption:

"His presence and message will live forever, but I still wish he were here. This award is well deserved 👏👏"
Screenshot from Mickelson&#039;s X post on Kirk / Source: @PhilMickelson on X
Screenshot from Mickelson's X post on Kirk / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

Shortly after Kirk's death Phil Mickelson shared a heartfelt and concerning note on his X timeline. He admitted that despite not meeting Kirk, he was "gutted" at the violent act against the conservative activist. The veteran golfer also explained how such violence can create a "greater division". Mickelson wrote on X:

"I never met Charlie Kirk but I am gutted by this atrocity. Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome."
Screenshot from Mickelson&#039;s X post about Kirk&#039;s death / Source: @PhilMickelson on X
Screenshot from Mickelson's X post about Kirk's death / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

It's worth noting that Phil Mickelson was also one of those people who openly protested against social media posts that mocked Kirk's passing. The six-time major champion pointed out some of those social media users as well. Apart from that, he has also called out the people who reportedly supported Kirk's assassins' "appalling behavior".

In one of his tweets, Mickelson shared how a guy got sprayed after the latter tried to vandalize a Kirk memorial. Considering his actions, the golfer even revealed how he supported the payback received by the man.

When Phil Mickelson made a claim about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk following Charlie Kirk's tragic passing

Weeks after the Turning Point USA Co-founder's death, a memorial service was arranged in Arizona in honor of the activist. During the event, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were spotted sitting in proximity inside the Presidential Suite.

Phil Mickelson shared an image of the duo on his X account. In the caption, he wrote how Kirk's death apparently brought them together.

"Charlie Kirk brings everyone together."
Screenshot from Mickelson&#039;s X post about Trump and Musk / Source: @PhilMickelson on X
Screenshot from Mickelson's X post about Trump and Musk / Source: @PhilMickelson on X

Mickelson has lauded everyone who has made efforts to mourn Kirk's passing. In one of his X posts, he thanked people who attended a massive gathering at Huntington Beach to mark the young activist's tragic absence.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

