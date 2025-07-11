‘Give the girl a smoke’: Golf fans suggest hilarious cure to Charley Hull’s collapse at the Amundi Evian Championship 

Charley Hull's campaign in the Amundi Evian Championship took a drastic turn after only four holes. She collapsed twice while attempting to take a tee shot on her fourth hole during the opening day. Reportedly, the cause of Hull's collapse was suspected to be a viral infection. While the situation was serious, fans didn't hold back in roasting Hull on the internet.

Charley Hull, placed 19th in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, was 1-under par when she fainted and required immediate medical assistance. Later, the game was delayed for 15 minutes, but she collapsed again and was taken off the course, causing her to withdraw from the competition. Her teammates continued their game after she was carried off.

On July 10, Golf Digest shared an Instagram photo reporting Charley Hull's withdrawal from the tournament. The caption on this post said:

"Charley Hull withdrew from the Amundi Evian Championship after collapsing due to illness."

Fans talked about what happened to Hull in the comments section of this post. Many fans began to speculate that Charley Hull collapsed twice just because she quit smoking. She has taken a big step in her personal life as she has planned to quit smoking by the end of the year.

One fan linked both the incident and left a message urging the authorities to buy her a cigarette. It read:

"Give the girl a smoke!"

Apart from this comment, there were several fans claiming the same thing. Here are a few comments:

"Someone get her a cigarette!" another fan stated.

"She quits smoking, and this is what happens. Big tobacco wins again!" one fan pointed out.

"Get her a smoke," One fan pointed out.

"She needs a cig," Another fan stated.

How has Charley Hull's 2025 season gone thus far?

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Charley Hull is still looking for her first win this season. Her best performances came in the HSBC Women's Championship and the KPMG Women's Irish Open, where she finished tied for fourth. Hull has fared well in her last two major tournaments (the US Women's Open and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship), finishing 12th in both.

A look at her whole season:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands

Total Score: 276 (-8) | Position: T19 | Earnings: $23,210

HSBC Women's World Championship

Total Score: 281 (-7) | Position: T4 | Earnings: $104,318

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass

Total Score: 271 (-17) | Position: T11 | Earnings: $41,138

The Chevron Championship

Total Score: 148 (+4) | Position: Missed Cut | Earnings: --

Black Desert Championship

Total Score: 280 (-8) | Position: T40 | Earnings: $14,710

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba

Total Score: 289 (+1) | Position: T32 | Earnings: $17,540

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally

Total Score: 287 (-1) | Position: T12 | Earnings: $229,198

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Total Score: 293 (+5) | Position: T12 | Earnings: $170,561

