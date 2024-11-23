"Going to LIV?", "Who won tho??"- Fans react as Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap play a round of golf with Donald Trump

Fans have reacted to Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap playing a round of golf with President-elect Donald Trump. Trump's love for the game of golf is pretty evident among the people. He often plays the sport with professional golfers.

Now, recently, Trump was joined by the PGA Tour golfers on the greens. Nuclr Golf has shared a post with Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap's picture with Donald Trump along with the caption saying:

"PGA TOUR golfers Sam Burns & Nick Dunlap take to social media to share that they played a round with President-elect Donald Trump today in Florida."

Fans in the comment section, however, doubted that the players might be interested in joining LIV Golf.

"Both going to LIV?" a fan wrote.

For the unversed, Donald Trump has a strong business relationship with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf as he had hosted their events on his golf courses. Moreover, earlier this month, Trump was spotted with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan while they both attended a UFC match.

Meanwhile, one fan asked for the result of the match between Donald Trump, Sam Burns, and Nick Dunlap.

"Who won tho??" one more fan jotted.

One fan called it a good week for Sam Burns as earlier this week he was in the headlines for his adventurous hunting activity, and just within a few days, the American played a round of golf with the President-elect.

"Good week for Sam. Trophy deer and a round with the king!," another fan said.

"Just a couple of guys being dudes," a fan commented.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

A look into Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap's PGA Tour season 2024

Burns and Dunlap have been enjoying their season away from the official tournaments. While Sam has been away from the greens since the completion of the Tour Championship in September, Dunlap competed in one FedEx Fall season event. However, they both had an amazing season playing on the circuit this year.

Sam Burns started the season with a T33 finish in the season-opening The Sentry event after shooting all four rounds under 70. He competed in 21 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 18 of them. The 28-year-old was the runner-up at the BMW Championship, while his other good finishes include T6 at The American Express, T3 at the WM Phoenix Open, and T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Meanwhile, Nick Dunlap started the season with a victory at The American Express while playing as an amateur. He soon turned pro but then struggled in a few events. He finished in 80th place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational.

Dunlap had an amazing rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2024 with ups and downs. Out of the 23 events he played, the 20-year-old recorded four finishes in the top 10 and won two tournaments. In addition to The American Express, he also won the Barracuda Championship.

