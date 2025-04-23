Golf analyst says that the sport has been on a ‘decent run’ since March ft. Rory McIlroy’s grand slam

March and April have been particularly interesting for the game of golf. From Rory McIlroy winning a career Grand Slam to Justin Thomas breaking his 1,064-day winless drought, golfers have achieved incredible feats in their careers. Golf analyst Kyle Porter recently shared a post on X, listing some of the outstanding performances and called it a "decent run."

Here's what Porter said:

“Since March 1 … Henley chips in to beat Morikawa at Bay Hill, Rory playoff win at the Players. Hovland miraculously defeats JT at Valspar, Min Woo over Scheffler in Houston. Rory wins the Masters, JT's first win since May 2022. Decent run.”

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was held from March 6 - 9 at Bay Hill Golf Course and Russell Henley claimed the victory by beating Collin Morikawa with a chip-in eagle. Following that, the Players Championship was held at the Players Stadium Course and Rory McIlroy won after an intense playoff against J.J. Spaun.

Porter also mentioned how Viktor Hovland unexpectedly claimed the title at the Valspar Championship after winning by one stroke ahead of Justin Thomas. In the final round, Thomas looked set to take the lead until he bogeyed two of his final three holes, carding 66 at the end of the day, and handing the title to Hovland.

In the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open, Min Woo Lee charged ahead of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to claim his maiden PGA Tour title. He won with a score of 20-under, one stroke ahead of Scheffler, who had 19-under.

One of the most iconic victories this year was recorded at the 2025 Masters Tournament. Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy didn’t just win the Masters, but also secured a career grand slam, one of the highest feats a professional golfer can achieve. McIlroy’s victory at Augusta was one for the books because it also ended his decade-long major championship drought.

After the Masters, Justin Thomas stole the spotlight by winning his first PGA Tour event in almost three years and tying the Harbour Town Golf Links course record. He finished the tournament at 17-under and was tied with Andrew Novak for the lead. Thomas clinched the title at 3,4 after a heated playoff.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Masters Tournament?

Rory McIlroy’s Masters victory did not come easy as his first round was riddled with two double bogeys on the 15th and the 17th holes. After making four birdies, he carded 72 at the end of his round and headed into the second round at T27.

McIlroy picked up the pace in the second round after making no bogeys. He carded 66 at the end of his round and charged up the leaderboard to T3.

On day three, the 29-time PGA Tour winner started strong with a birdie on the opening hole and an eagle on the second. After three more birdies, two bogeys, and another eagle, he carded 66 and took the lead, closely followed by Bryson DeChambeau.

Rory McIlroy seemed to falter in his final round at the Masters after opening with a double bogey. He made another double bogey on the 13th and closed with a bogey on the 18th. However, after carding 73, he still retained the lead but was tied with Justin Rose at 11-under. The two headed into a playoff and Rory McIlroy clinched the title by sinking a birdie in the first extra hole.

