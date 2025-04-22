How many course records does Justin Thomas hold?

American professional golfer Justin Thomas claimed his 16th PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage after being unable to win a tournament for over 1,000 days. During his first round, he carded 61 and tied the course record at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Ad

Thomas has enjoyed a glittering career so far, having won the CIMB Classic two years in a row (2015 and 2016). He also claimed the Honda Classic title in 2018, and won the CJ Cup and the Sentry Tournament of Champions twice. He claimed his maiden major championship in the 2017 PGA Championship and his second major title at the same event in 2022.

In addition to his course record at Harbour Town Golf Links, the 31-year-old has also tied or broken the course record at eight other courses. Here’s a breakdown of Justin Thomas’ nine course records over the years (Patrick McDonald of CBS Sports on X):

Ad

Trending

2015 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur - 61 (second round)

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club - 59 (first round)

2017 US Open at Erin Hills - 63 (third round)

2019 BMW Championship at Medinah - 61 (third round)

2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club - 65 (first round)

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course, Kapalua - 61 (third round)

2024 The American Express at the PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course - 61 (third round)

2025 The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - 62 (second round)

2025 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links - 61 (first round)

Ad

After he won at the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas revealed that he loves the Harbour Town golf course. He said that he had played there during the Junior Heritage and stated that the course “fits” his game and “rewards good golf”.

How did Justin Thomas perform in the 2025 RBC Heritage final round?

Justin Thomas charged into the RBC Heritage final round at T2, one stroke behind the lead. He had a bogey-free round and made par on all holes except holes five, eight, and 15. After three birdies, he carded 68 and landed at the top of the leaderboard, in a tie with Andrew Novak.

Ad

Thomas and Novak proceeded into a heated playoff and the former snagged the title after sinking an impressive birdie putt on the 18th.

Here’s a look at Justin Thomas’ scorecard from his final round at the 2025 RBC Heritage:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More