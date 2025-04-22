Justin Thomas has a 3-word message for English Soccer team’s new feat

Justin Thomas along with his buddy and golfer Jordan Spieth are a part of the 49ers Enterprises group that owns English soccer team, Leeds United. The team recently made its return to the Premier League this year.

Thomas celebrated the comeback on his Instagram stories on Monday. He reshared the team's post declaring their return to the Premier League. Thomas tagged Leeds United's Instagram handle and wrote:

"Movin on up!!!!!!!"

Image via @justinthomas34

The news of Leeds United making it into the Premier League this season is the latest happy news that Justin Thomas has received. Last week, the ace golfer ended his nearly three-year drought by winning the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

The 49ers Enterprises group is based out of San Francisco. Popular energy drink company, Red Bull, also bought a minority stake in Leeds United in May last year.

How did Justin Thomas perform at the RBC Heritage last week?

Justin Thomas at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas put up a solid performance at the RBC Heritage last week. He started his campaign at the 71-par course with an impressive 61 after he hit 11 birdies and one bogey. The US golfer took the lead in Round 1.

He continued leading the standings through Round 2 as he put up a score of 69 with four birdies and two bogeys on Friday last week. However, he stumbled a bit after incurring a one-stroke penalty in Round 3 on Saturday.

Playing on the par-5 2nd hole, Thomas's shot landed in the bunker. As he was clearing the debris surrounding the ball, it moved a little. The ace golfer eventually ended up parring the hole.

Si Woo Kim overtook Thomas in Round 3 to take the lead by one stroke. The latter had scored 69.

However, Thomas came back with vigour as he posted a clean scoresheet in the final round with three birdies. He carded a score of 68 and was pushed into a playoff with Andrew Novak.

Thomas prevailed over the latter, 4-3, to secure the iconic plaid jacket. This was the golfer's first win since the 2022 PGA Championship. The victory helped the US golfer move up two places in the US Ryder Cup points table.

He is currently sixth behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory Mcllory, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg. Since the US team will feature six automatic qualifiers and six golfers picked by the captain, Thomas is well in contention to make his fourth US Ryder Cup team.

