Golf commentator pens down heartfelt message for Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler as they join to help in a social cause

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open kicks off on July 10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Ahead of the tournament, Scottie Schefffler and Justin Thomas joined Sky Sports commentator Iona Stephen to raise money for The Renaissance Club Foundation. Stephen then shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking the World No. 1 golfer and 16-time PGA Tour winner for their contributions.

Ad

Stephen shared a picture of herself sitting beside Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas at the iconic golf club. She wrote in the caption,

“Great to kick off @genesis_scottish_open week having a chat with a couple of guys who know how to golf a ball. Thanks to @scottie.scheffler & @justinthomas34 for joining a wonderful evening raising money for the @therenaissanceclub foundation - here’s to a great 4 days ahead on home soil!”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation aims to raise funds needed to support other charity organizations in East Lothian and other locations in Scotland. The organization pools contributions from the Genesis Scottish Open, the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, and other members of the foundation to further its cause.

In 2022, the Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation raised about £200,000. The proceeds were used to support the East Lothian Food Bank, the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, and a range of other charity organizations in Scotland.

Ad

What is Scottie Scheffler's tee off time for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Scottie Scheffler will make his 15th PGA Tour start of the season at the Genesis Scottish Open. He last teed off in the Travelers Championship where he tied for sixth place, and is now aiming to make a strong comeback at the Renaissance Club this weekend.

Scheffler is scheduled to tee off for the tournament’s first round at 8:28 a.m. local time from the 10th hole. He is grouped alongside Robert MacIntyre and Adam Scott.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer has won 16 PGA Tour events since turning pro in 2018. However, he has yet to claim a title in the Genesis Scottish Open. He was absent from the tournament last year, but teed off in it in 2023 and tied for third place.

Should Scottie Scheffler emerge victorious at the Genesis Scottish Open, it will mark his fourth victory of the 2025 season. He claimed his first title of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, after which he dominated at the PGA Championship. He also won the Memorial Tournament after scoring 10-under 278 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler has had a great season so far. He has competed in 14 PGA Tour events and has had top-25 finishes in all, with no missed cuts. His worst result was a T25 finish at the WM Phoenix Open in TPC Scottsdale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More