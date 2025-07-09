Scottie Scheffler unveils why it is obvious that the game of golf was ‘invented’ in Scotland

The Genesis Scottish Open will feature a packed field, and Scottie Scheffler will be one of the top players taking part. Before teeing off at the Renaissance Club, the world's top ranked golfer shared his take on the origin of the sport.

This week's Genesis Scottish Open will feature Robert MacIntyre looking to defend his title. Pros like Rory McIlroy and Scheffler will tee off for the event on July 10.

Ahead of the event, Scheffler shared his thoughts on different matters during his pre-tournament press conference The Texan compared his golfing experience in Scotland with the USA.

Scottie Scheffler was open with his ideas and claimed he thinks golf was invented in Scotland. The PGA Tour pro also revealed how many clubs he brought with him.

"In the States, if we're practicing short game around the green... I probably will use two clubs. I'll use a 60 degree and a 56."

"...here, I'm bringing like five or six clubs, sometimes all the way down to an eight iron. To me, it's a much more traditional style of golf where you can tell that the game was invented over here."

Scottie Scheffler then explained how courses in Scotland differ from every other venue. The golfer said, while taking a hypothetical example:

"If you come out here with an older gentleman who's maybe a 10 handicap and he can't really hit the ball very high, he can still play these golf courses... you can run the ball along the ground and no matter where you are, there's always a shot to be played."

Take a look at the full clip of Scottie Scheffler's idea shared by the PGA Tour on Instagram.

Scheffler has had success at the Genesis Scottish Open before. In 2023, he scored 10-under par 270, with an overall score of 68-65-67-70. The PGA Tour pro ended up tying for third place.

Scottie Scheffler leads in major race ahead of 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler might have had some hiccups in the beginning of the year, but he has showcased consistent efforts on the course. His 2025 run so far includes 14 top 25 finishes, 11 top 10s, and three wins.

Before he steps up at Genesis Scottish Open, on July 7, Golfweek shared stats from the PGA Tour money list. Scheffler has outshined McIlroy and other pros, leading the standings with $15,869,483 earned so far from the tour.

1. Scottie Scheffler - $15,869,483

2. Rory McIlroy - $14,916,410

3. J.J. Spaun - $10,004,182

4. Sepp Straka - $9,682,994

5. Justin Thomas - $9,335,520

6. Russell Henley - $9,323,406

7. Ben Griffin - $8,134,502

8. Keegan Bradley - $7,079,795

9. Collin Morikawa - $6,996,394

10. Ludvig Aberg - $6,337,033

Scheffler will be teeing off with the defending champion and Adam Scott around 3:28 a.m. EST on July 10.

