Golf content creator Paige Spiranac greets her 1M followers on X with latest post

Paige Spiranac recently shared a new photo wearing a white cherry-print top to greet her followers on X (formerly Twitter) account. Currently, the golf content creator has around one million followers on X, and she regularly updates them with posts related to her personal and professional life.

Being a golf instructor, she is popular for sharing her takes on different topics of golf. Spiranac also shares pictures of herself to connect with her fans more. On March 28, Paige Spiranac shared her photo, greeting her X followers. She wrote,

"Hi🥰"

Spiranac started her career playing in the NCAA Division I during her time at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She is a two-time winner of All-Mountain West Conference honours. Paige Spiranac won the prestigious amateur events in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

She turned professional back in 2015 and scored a win in that year's Cactus Tour over Hannah O'Sullivan. During that time, Sullivan was topping the charts of amateur golfers. However, after playing golf briefly, Spiranac retired from the sport without earning her LPGA Tour card.

The American model started her career as a full-time golf social media influencer in 2017. In an interview on the 5 Clubs show on Golf Channel, Paige Spiranac talked about her journey to social-media fame.

"I was running Junior Golf clinics and caddying. And after I played the Colorado State open, I looked at my phone, I was getting a ton of notifications from my friends, and they were like, 'Hey, you're going viral right now.' And this was at a time when this wasn't normal."

While talking about her content going viral, Paige Spiranac admitted it changed her life completely. She said:

"So I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight, and my life completely changed. And I then had all these new opportunities, and because I was struggling financially I was like wait, I can leverage this to finance my golf career. And so that's how my media career started."

From showcasing her slow-mo swings to opinions on the sport, Spiranac has become one of the top golf content creators. Currently, she has a staggering four million followers on Instagram and around 441k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Paige Spiranac and her sponsorships

Spiranac’s incredible success in the social media sphere has gained her endorsement deals from a handful of companies. The huge spectrum includes golf fitting brands to energy drinks.

Paige Spiranac was previously sponsored by Octagon, a popular name in sports marketing and consultancy. She is also sponsored by XGolf, a brand that deals with indoor golf services and Dynamic Brands, a company that provides golf-related services. Spiranc is also endorsed by Club Champion since 2020, a company that focuses on manufacturing golf equipments and fittings.

In the sports booking and betting sphere, Spiranac’s sponsorships include deals from Betsperts and PointsBet. In September 2023, she joined hands with JetFuel, a company that specializes in sports energy drinks.

