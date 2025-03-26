Paige Spiranac snubbed by LIV Golf as they launch their own Creator Classic

LIV Golf announced the launch of an event similar to the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic on Wednesday, and Paige Spiranac was not listed as one of the competitors. Spiranac is one of the most popular social media personalities in golf.

On March 26, LIV Golf introduced a new single-event competition to its schedule. The competition is called The Duels: Miami, and is set to be held on April 5 at LIV Golf Miami. Similar to the Creator Classic, The Duels will feature some of the most prominent golf content creators, including The Bryan Bros and Fat Perez.

The competition will feature six teams of two players each; each team will feature one content creator and one LIV Golfer. Here’s the confirmed lineup of the content creators and LIV Golfers expected to tee off at the event:

Sergio Garcia and Wesley Bryan

Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon

Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat

Dustin Johnson and George Bryan

Cameron Smith and Fat Perez

Golf content creator Paige Spiranac competed in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Creator Classic event last year, where she finished with two-over. This year, she didn’t compete in the event, but was part of the broadcast team alongside Dan Rapaport, Shane Bacon, and Doug Smith.

For LIV Golf’s The Duels, Paige Spiranac is not only absent from the field but also from the broadcast team. The commentators for the event have been listed as Mason Nutt, Andrew Santino, Joey Demare (Joey Cold Cuts), and Robby Berger (Bobby Fairways).

The Duels will be exclusively broadcast on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel on April 5. After the conclusion of the event, fans can catch a close-up replay of the competition on the social media platforms of the LIV Golf teams that participated in the tournament.

“I had so much fun” - Paige Spiranac admits to enjoying being on the broadcast team at the Creator Classic

The latest edition of the Creator Classic was held on March 12, 2025, at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship. Following the conclusion of the event, Paige Spiranac admitted that she enjoyed being a commentator for the event even though she didn’t compete in the field. She wrote in her X post,

“I had so much fun doing the on course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic ⛳”

Paige Spiranac is also a golf instructor, and she regularly posts content providing tips and tricks on how to play the game better. In one of their posts on X, she provided some unspoken rules of golf etiquette to her followers.

The golf instructor advised her followers not to change into their golf shoes in the parking lot but to arrive already dressed for the game or to change in the locker room. She also mentioned that it is proper golf etiquette to stand in front of a playing partner, not down the line or behind them.

Paige Spiranac has over one million followers on X and over four million on Instagram.

