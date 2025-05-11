Golf creator films popular series at Quail Hollow ahead of 2025 PGA Championship

Prominent YouTuber Grant Horvat filmed an episode of his popular golf series, The Major Cut, ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship. Days after his collaboration with Scottie Scheffler, Horvat was posted an Instagram story from Quail Hollow Club.
The Major Cut series involves Horvat playing 36 holes with a projected cut line and trying to make the cut along with his friends or fellow golf YouTubers. The video is all set to be released on Monday, May 12th at 12 pm EST with the start of the 2025 PGA Championship week.
Additionally, Grant Horvat shared another story where he urged all his followers to buy tickets and attend the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina, starting May 15th.
Meanwhile, this is the second season of The Major Cut series. The series was filmed at TPC Sawgrass earlier this season during the Players Championship.
Horvat played at the TPC Sawgrass, as the Players Championship is often considered the fifth major in golf, and filming such a video at the Augusta National for The Masters is impossible due to its strict policies.
2025 PGA Championship field
Here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the 2025 PGA Championship.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Brian Bergstol
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brandon Bingaman
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Andre Chi
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Bobby Gates
- Ryan Gerard
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Nic Ishee
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Tom Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kartrude
- Martin Kaymer
- John Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Lenahan
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Dylan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- John Somers
- Bob Sowards
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Eric Steger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Rupe Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Timothy Wiseman
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris