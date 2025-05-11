Golf creator films popular series at Quail Hollow ahead of 2025 PGA Championship

Prominent YouTuber Grant Horvat filmed an episode of his popular golf series, The Major Cut, ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship. Days after his collaboration with Scottie Scheffler, Horvat was posted an Instagram story from Quail Hollow Club.

The Major Cut series involves Horvat playing 36 holes with a projected cut line and trying to make the cut along with his friends or fellow golf YouTubers. The video is all set to be released on Monday, May 12th at 12 pm EST with the start of the 2025 PGA Championship week.

Grant Horvat films a popular golf series ahead of 2025 PGA Championship. Image via Instagram @granthorvat

Additionally, Grant Horvat shared another story where he urged all his followers to buy tickets and attend the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina, starting May 15th.

Grant Horvat urges fans to buy tickets for the 2025 PGA Championship. Image via Instagram @granthorvat

Meanwhile, this is the second season of The Major Cut series. The series was filmed at TPC Sawgrass earlier this season during the Players Championship.

Horvat played at the TPC Sawgrass, as the Players Championship is often considered the fifth major in golf, and filming such a video at the Augusta National for The Masters is impossible due to its strict policies.

2025 PGA Championship field

Here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the 2025 PGA Championship.

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman

Richard Bland

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra

Andre Chi

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Bobby Gates

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Nic Ishee

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Tom Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kartrude

Martin Kaymer

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Lenahan

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Dylan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Niklas Norgaard

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

John Somers

Bob Sowards

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Rupe Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Timothy Wiseman

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

