Golf insider highlights 1 void in Rory McIlroy’s career despite career grand slam

Golf insider Claire Rogers pointed out the one aspect of Rory McIlroy's golf career in which he has yet to prove his greatness, despite his career Grand Slam win.

McIlroy joined the esteemed club of Grand Slam winners as the sixth member in April after his win at The Masters. The golf world hailed the Northern Irish golfer for his achievement. However, Rogers pointed out the achievement that still eludes the grand slam winner.

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

A post via Tracking Rory on X shared a list of McIlroy's achievements, saying that there was nothing left to prove. The golf insider shared her take on the same, as she reposted the above post and wrote:

"One singular Boston Common win."

Rogers referred to the drought of wins for Rory McIlroy's TGL team - Boston Common Golf Club. The team failed to secure a single win throughout the season, and the golf influencer pointed out that it was where the TGL co-founder needed to prove himself.

Meanwhile, McIlroy was last seen at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he had a disappointing outcome as he finished in a tie for 47th. The two-time winner shot a total three-over-par score of 287 at Quail Hollow, a golf course he has dominated in the past.

Rory McIlroy shared his excitement about competing at the DP World India Championship

The DP World Tour shared a video of Rory McIlroy announcing his participation at the DP World India Championship, which will take place at the New Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19.

In the video shared on Instagram, McIlroy was seen speaking about his excitement to visit the country for the first time, as he shared:

"Hi everyone, I'm really excited to be teeing it up in India for the very first time at Delhi Golf Club at the DP World India Championship. See you guys there."

The Northern Irish golfer spoke further about what he looks forward to during his visit to India.

"I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore. I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship," he said as reported by The Indian Express.

McIlroy also added:

"I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country."

He also stated that it was a great opportunity and was excited to play in front of his Indian fans.

Rory McIlroy has chosen to skip the upcoming PGA Tour event, Charles Schwab Challenge, this week, happening at the Colonial Country Club in Texas.

