Rory McIlroy shares excitement to tee off at the DP World India Championship after PGA Championship disappointment

Rory McIlroy confirmed his participation in the upcoming DP World India Championship 2025 on Wednesday. His decision came after a massive setback in the recent PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It was an unexpected performance from a recent career Grand Slam winner because of his previous record at the iconic venue.

Ad

The DP World Tour recently named Rory as the first official golfer to tee off in their upcoming contest at New Delhi Golf Club. Indian golf fans will witness a landmark event the DP World India Championship later this year. Rory McIlroy will headline the $4 million golf tournament that will be held from October 16 to 19, 2025.

It is going to be the Northern Irishman's first time coming to India, and in a video shared by DP World Tour on Instagram, he revealed his excitement. Rory McIlroy said:

Ad

Trending

"Hi everyone, I'm really excited to be teeing it up in India for the very first time at Delhi Golf Club at the DP World India Championship. See you guys there."

Ad

The Delhi event comes months after the International Series was held at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Bryson DeChambeau was a prominent figure playing on the Black Knight Golf Course. Now, Rory McIlroy's visit to India can further boost the growth of golf in the landscape of the country.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, DP World expressed joy in McIlroy’s inclusion:

“We are delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the DP World India Championship. Having a player of his calibre underscores the commitment both we and the DP World Tour have to the success of this tournament. Rory will capture global attention, increase participation, and position India as a premier destination for golf.”

Ad

McIlroy has also talked about the potential India holds for golf to flourish.

Rory McIlroy's take on performing in India for the first time

Rory has been a prominent figure on the DP World Tour with 19 victories, which has placed him among the top 15 all-time winners on the European Tour.

He has played across the globe, but India has never appeared on his list until now. While talking about his upcoming visit to India, Rory McIlroy said (as quoted by The Indian Express):

Ad

"I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore. I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country."

Ad

"This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans."

McIlroy will be competing at The DP World India Championship, which is also co-sanctioned by PGTI. The tournament is set to feature the largest prize purse ever offered by the DP World Tour for an event in India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More