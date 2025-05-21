Rory McIlroy spotted with $75M-worth Man United legend ahead of Europa League final in Spain

Over the years, Rory McIlroy has been to Old Trafford several times to show his support for Manchester United. The 36-year-old golf legend is a fan of the football club and caught up with two icons of Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes, in the lead-up to the Europa League finals.

The Red Devils are going to compete against Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's high-profile showdown. As both teams are getting ready to win the title, Man United have got some support from golf's latest grand slam winner. McIlroy's private jet stopped at Belfast City Airport as the golfer was on his way to the Europa League Finals at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

Upon arriving in Spain, McIlroy was photographed with Man U legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes. Photos further indicated that they shared a brief interaction as well. On X (previously Twitter), Ferdinand shared their photos with Rory McIlroy.

"YANITED 🤝🏽 @McIlroyRory"

Ferdinand is widely considered a legendary footballer for his unmatched tactical intelligence and leadership. For the Reds, Rio appeared across 455 matches in different competitions and was instrumental behind Man United's six Premier League titles. Rio has 11 goals and 189 clean sheets as per his Premier League records. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ferdinand has a net worth of $75 million.

Rory McIlroy has been a lifelong fan of the prestigious team. In 2012, when he took the number one spot on the Official World Golf Rankings, popular Man U figures were there to congratulate him. Wayne Rooney, Ferdinand, and even Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated the Northern Irishman's success.

Ferdinand and Scholes will be present at the final as golf pundits. The duo will be covering the event for TNT Sports along with Hotspur legends Gareth Bale and Glenn Hoddle.

Rory McIlroy received invite to Old Trafford following his Green Jacket win

McIlroy's recent journey at Quail Hollow Golf Club was disappointing, given his positive records at the venue. However, the five-time major champion had an incredible start to the year after winning the well-coveted Masters title.

Shortly after his win at Augusta, Rory McIlroy was invited by Ruben Amorim to the legendary Man United venue. The Red Devils manager wanted Rory to put forward a display of motivation for the team.

"Hi Rory, congratulations for the Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy. It's really important for us in this moment, you achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you," Amorim said in a video posted by MAN United on Instagram.

McIlroy will be in Bilbao to see his favorite football team lock horns with Tottenham at the Estadio de San Mames.

