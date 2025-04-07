Golf Insider offers blunt take on Jordan Spieth ahead of The Masters 2025

Jordan Spieth was already pre-qualified for the Masters, having won the event in 2015. He is all geared up and set to fire up at the Augusta National in the coming week. But will he be in contention to win the green jacket this year?

On April 7, Fried Egg released its weekly newsletter. And Joseph LaMagna, the co-founder of Optimal Approach Golf, previewed some of the top contenders for the upcoming Major.

During his analysis, LaMagna talked about Spieth and his recent performance at the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

“I’d characterize Jordan Spieth’s T-12 in San Antonio as encouraging but not inspiring. His ball-striking was inconsistent, while he gained more than seven strokes to the field around the green and with the flat stick,” he wrote.

Jordan Spieth began with a bogey on Thursday for the event, but turned things around with six bogeys, ending his round with a 5-under 67.

However, the next three rounds did not go as well as he would have liked. He carded all 73, 73, and 72, finishing tied for 12th place. His 2025 season has not started in the manner he would have liked, and he is still finding his way back to form after undergoing surgery at the end of last season.

In light of the same, LaMagna wrote, “Entering the Masters, Spieth’s form is…fine. He’s nowhere near prime Spieth, but he is playing well and has quite a track record at Augusta National.”

Jordan Spieth's history at Augusta National is nothing short of remarkable. Right out of the gate, he finished second, then won, followed by another runner-up, an 11th, and a third-place finish. While recent years haven’t been as kind, he missed the cut in 2022 and 2024. Spieth still proved his Masters magic isn’t gone, with a third-place finish in 2021 and fourth in 2023.

Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season so far

Jordan Spieth started his 2025 season with a delayed start due to wrist surgery in late August 2024 to repair ulnar nerve damage. He had been dealing with wrist issues since May 2023 and opted for surgery after the pain persisted and didn't heal with rest and recovery.

He began his season in February with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he could only finish T69. The WM Phoenix Open went comparatively well for him, as he came very close to winning. However, he had to settle for a T4.

Spieth also missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational, after rounds of 76 and 74. Post that, he finished T9 at the Cognizant Classic. The PLAYERS saw him finish in a disappointing 59 position, and the Valspar Championship ended with a T28 for him.

