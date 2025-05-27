Golf insider predicts 'surprise' move in Rory McIlroy's schedule: "That would be very interesting"

Golf insiders Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme recently spoke about Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour schedule. Hulme predicted that the World No. 2 golfer would not compete in the St. Jude’s Championship this year, and Kaufman agreed.

McIlroy has had a rather eventful season so far. At the start of the year, he was in an 11-year major championship drought. However, by April, he had ended that unfortunate streak with a sensational victory in the 2025 Masters Tournament. His victory at Augusta also made him one of the six golfers to win a career Grand Slam in the history of modern golf.

Speaking on the Smylie Show, Kaufman and Hulme discussed Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour schedule. They pointed out that he was set to miss the Memorial Tournament, a signature event, but would be present at the Canadian Open. They also put out the theory that the Northern Irish Golfer will likely be absent from the St. Jude’s Championship, set to be held in August at TPC Southwind, Memphis.

Charlie Humlme said:

“Also, don’t be surprised if he skips Memphis, which is something we’ve talked about on the show. That would be very very interesting.”

Kaufman agreed, saying that last year, McIlroy didn’t want to participate in the tournament. As a result, he ended up with a poor performance and finished at the “bottom of the pack” in T68.

Hulme then stated that he believed that McIlroy’s decision to skip some major events this year was just his way of sticking to a schedule that works for him. He said:

“I don’t want to assign motives to Rory, but I think part of it is just kind of calling the bluff of a system that he doesn’t like… if he decides, ‘hey I’m not going to play in this thing and it’s one of three playoff events, that is a very serious thing for a tour that’s hoping to elevate all three of those events.”

Hulme concluded by saying that Rory McIlroy has been vocal about wanting to grow the game of golf by playing on a global scale. He further stated that the PGA Tour star's decision to compete in the Canadian Open was most likely his way of sticking to his word and “putting his money where his mouth is.”

How many PGA Tour events has Rory McIlroy competed in this year?

So far, Rory McIlroy has competed in nine PGA Tour events this year, including two major championships. He started his year with an incredible victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and won two more tournaments– the Players Championship and the Masters Tournament.

Here’s a list of all the PGA Tour tournaments the 36-year-old Rory McIlroy has teed off in this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: (1st place with 21-under 267)

The Genesis Invitational: (T17 with 3-under 285)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: (T15 with 3-under 285)

THE PLAYERS Championship: (1st place with 12-under 276)

Texas Children's Houston Open: (T5 with 15-under 265)

Masters Tournament: (1st place with 11-under 277)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: (T12 with 22-under 266)

Truist Championship: (T7 with 10-under 270)

PGA Championship: (T47 with 3-over 287)

