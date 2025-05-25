“Rory [McIlroy] bails on Jack Nicklaus”; “Interesting”: Fans react as 2025 Masters Champ skips the Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy won't be teeing off at the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio. The PGA Tour veteran will be skipping this signature Tour event for the first time since 2017. This decision has left fans divided on social media.

The tournament, hosted by the golfing great Jack Nicklaus is scheduled to take place from May 29. The Memorial Tournament's field boasts a stunning stellar lineup, consisting of 43 of the top 50 golfers in the OWGR.

McIlroy's decision comes months after he sought advice from Nicklaus before stepping down Magnolia Lane this year. Following his historical win at The Masters, the Northern Irishman's decision to not compete at the Memorial Tournament comes as a surprise. NUCLR Golf shared the news on X (previously Twitter):

"🚨❌🗓️ #SITTING OUT — Rory McIlroy elects to skip next week’s Memorial Tournament for the 1st time since 2017. He is scheduled to play in Canada the week prior to the U.S. Open instead. @TrackingRory"

The five-time major champion's decision has sparked a number of reactions from fans. Some were defending him, taking in mind how he got exhausted in 2024. Some also slammed Rory McIlroy for skipping Jack Nicklaus' event. Take a look at some of the comments here:

"Scared to play a stacked field I guess," a fan commented.

"Makes sense: the commentators will talk about him more than anyone else even if he isnt there," a fan wrote in support of Rory.

"March: Rory asks Jack Nicklaus for help with strategy at Augusta National.. April: Rory wins the Masters and the career Grand Slam... May: Rory bails on Jack Nicklaus’ tournament, the year Jack’s wife is being honored, and, who knows, maybe the last one with Jack in attendance," a fan slammed Rory McIlroy.

"Interesting move by Rory," another fan wrote.

"Disgusting. Jack’s tournament is a prestigious tournament," a fan said.

"Driver problems?" another fan took a dig at McIlroy's driver trouble at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy will hope to contend for the U.S. Open crown next month.

Jack Nicklaus offered his advice to Rory McIlroy ahead of The Masters

Before Rory McIlroy went on to become the sixth career grand slam winner in golf, he sat down for lunch with Jack Nicklaus in Florida. The six-time Masters Tournament winner said afterwards that he was impressed with the Northern Irishman's approach.

In their meeting, Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy had a conversation about the major. As per Jack's statement, he wanted to hear Rory’s plan for approaching the golf major. While talking with the press, Nicklaus said (via AFP):

"I said ‘I know you prepared for Augusta, tell me how you’re going to play the golf course’. And when he got done, I didn't open my mouth… I said I wouldn't change a thing. That's exactly the way I would try to play the golf course. I think it’s about time that Rory won and I sat down with him last week…"

McIlroy's performance at this year's Masters reflected a measured and strategic approach, which ultimately helped him to clinch the title.

