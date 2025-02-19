Golf Insider puts an end to speculation about Donald Trump attending Tiger Woods TGL next match

Speculations were rife that US President Donald Trump might attend Tiger Woods' TGL match on Tuesday. However, SBJ reporter Josh Carpenter has refuted the claims.

Tuesday's TGL match will be Tiger Woods' first competitive appearance since his mother's demise. She was in attendance the last time he had played there. So it will certainly be an emotional moment for him to return to the SoFi Center.

Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club will go against New York Golf Club at the SoFi Center this week. So far, the former team has recorded one win and one loss at TGL. The team lost their first match against the Los Angeles Golf Club but then went on to win their game against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf.

When Tiger Woods and Donald Trump played a round of golf before the Superbowl

Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump had played a round of golf at the latter's course in Florida, before Trump jetted off to New Orleans for the Superbowl. Reportedly, Woods' son Charlie had also joined them.

The match had taken place soon after the golfer's mother, Kultida Woods, had passed away. Trump had extended his condolences to Woods and his family after learning the news. The former talked about their golf game, appreciating the sporting legend.

"He was great. He's a great guy. He's very sad over his Mother's passing. He's a great guy."

Donald Trump has also taken part in the PGA Tour x LIV Golf negotiations after being re-elected into office. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott had visited the White House to discuss the progress of the long pending peace deal. The PGA Tour had also released a joint statement regarding the same.

Fellow Player-Director Tiger Woods wasn't able to attend the meeting, but mentioned that another is in the pipeline soon, while speaking at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday.

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump is also a budding golfer. She had participated in the Pro-Am round of Woods hosted Genesis Invitational last week. The 17-year-old was paired with Rory McIlroy.

She also accompanied Woods when he arrived at Torrey Pines for the final round of the tournament on Sunday. Kai has also recently signed a sponsorship deal with TaylorMade. Woods and McIlroy are already faces of the brand.

