Golf reporter Claire Rogers jokes about the reason behind not attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

The 2025 Ryder Cup is fast approaching, and golf fans worldwide are counting down the days until one of the biggest showdowns in golf. Naturally, golf reporter Claire Rogers is also excited to watch the tournament and has joked about not attending a high-profile wedding because she would be at the Ryder Cup.On September 16, a fan account shared a post announcing that American actress and singer Selena Gomez will tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco on September 27. The following day, Claire Rogers quoted the tweet, writing,“I won’t be able to make it because that’s Saturday of the Ryder Cup.”The Ryder Cup will begin on Friday, September 26, and conclude on Sunday, September 28. The biennial tournament will feature some of the top golfers in the world teeing off on either Team Europe or Team USA.On September 15, Claire Rogers posted a picture of the European Ryder Cup team on X, but playfully switched Rasmus Hojgaard’s face with his Brother, Niolai. She wrote in the caption:“The European Ryder Cup team except I replaced Rasmus’ face with Nicolai’s to keep you all on your toes.”Rogers’ tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@kclairerogersThe European Ryder Cup team, captained by Luke Donald, features top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Jon Rahm. Other golfers set to represent Europe at Bethpage Black include Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, and Justin Rose.On the other hand, the US Ryder Cup team will be captained by Keegan Bradley. Bradley was qualified to select himself to compete in the tournament as a playing captain. However, he opted out of it and chose to act solely in the capacity of a captain in the biennial tournament.Representing the US in the 45th Ryder Cup will be top golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young, and Xander Schauffele. Ben Griffin will also play for Team US, making his first-ever Ryder Cup appearance this year.Claire Rogers shares adorable picture of Scottie Scheffler and his son BennettLast week, Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship after defeating Ben Griffin by a one stroke margin. The victory marked the World No. 1 golfer’s 19th PGA Tour title and sixth win of the season.Following Scheffler’s victory, Claire Rogers shared a picture of the 19-time PGA Tour winner signing autographs at the Procore Championship. His one-year-old son Bennett, was captured beside him, also playfully attempting to sign autographs with a closed pen.In the post’s caption, Claire Rogers wrote:“Bennett Scheffler has seen his dad win so much that he’s picked up autograph signing (📸: @PGATOUR)Rogers’ tweet _ Image Source: X/@kclairerogersClaire Rogers further highlighted Scheffler’s achievements since welcoming Bennett into the world. She wrote that in Bennett’s 16 months, he has seen his father win nine tournaments and an Olympic medal among other accomplishments.