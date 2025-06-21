"I want to be the Amanda Balionis of TGL" – Golf insider reveals how she broke into Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s league

Amanda Balionis, a popular golf reporter, has worked with CBS Sports for about eight years. Golf insider Claire Rogers recently admitted that Balionis inspired her to take up a hosting gig at Tiger Woods’ TGL.

Claire Rogers is a popular personality in golf media and the senior social media manager at Golf.com. She recently took up a hosting gig for Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new tech-focused indoor golf league, TGL

During an episode of Quiet Please with Mel Reid and Kira Dixon, Rogers recalled how she landed a role at TGL. She stated that when the league was announced, she sent a message to TMRW Sports’ Matt Levine, asking if she could be a part of it. Here's what she had to say:

“I want to be the Amanda Balionis of TGL. Eight months later, I got a call from someone at TGL and they were like, we kind of maybe have this thing for you, but we’re also not sure it’s gonna happen. And then like a week later, he was like, you know what, I don’t think it’s gonna happen. I was like no no no, I already told my friends. This has to happen.”

Claire Rogers’ heartwarming story prompted a round of laughter from Dixon and Reid. Dixon praised Rogers for being bold and forging her own path. She also stated that she loved the lesson Rogers was setting for other people who aspire to go into golf media, just like Amanda Balionis.

Notably, Amanda Balionis has been a sports journalist since 2009. Before working with CBS Sports, Balionis worked with several top organizations, including Verizon Fios and MSG Network. She also worked with the PGA Tour from 2011 to 2017.

Amanda Balionis plays golf with popular golf personality and 2x Super Bowl champ

Amanda Balionis has covered several notable tournaments this year, including the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. At the moment, she is covering the ongoing 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Ahead of the tournament, Balionis embarked on a fun golf trip with golf personality Roger Steele and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Jacobs. The trio made their way from New York to Connecticut, stopping to play golf at several prime locations.

They made their first golf stop at the famed Central Park in New York City. Balionis revealed that she enjoyed playing next to the scenic views at the park despite finding it difficult to chip out on the rough. Following that, they headed to Times Square, where they played some more golf.

Next, Amanda Balionis, Roger Steele, and Brandon Jacobs visited New Haven, where they enjoyed some pizza and chipped golf balls into pizza boxes. Finally, they made their last stop at the Travelers headquarters, which is 20 minutes away fromTPC River Highlands, the venue for the 2025 Travelers Championship.

