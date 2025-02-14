Greg Norman Jr. calls for a 'round of shoeys' for LIV Golf fans after Patrick Reed's unique feat in Adelaide

Following Patrick Reed's epic ace at the LIV Golf Adelaide, Greg Norman Jr. has called for a round of shoeys for the crowd. His comments came just after Reed became only the second player to make an ace at the party hole of the Grange Golf Club.

On Friday, February 14, Reed began his round on the 11th hole with a bogey. However, on the next hole, he ignited the whole crowd at The Grange. On the 151-yard, 12th hole, Reed's tee shot landed just a few feet behind the pin before rolling in for an ace.

Following Reed's ace, Greg Norman Jr. took to X to share a special idea.

"A round of shoeys on Reed for the 35000 fans," he wrote.

With the post, he also shared Reed's shoey moment during the LIV Golf Adelaide 2023, when 4Aces won the team portion of the event.

Patrick Reed has struggled to build on his ace, sitting at 1-over for the round after eleven holes. So far, he has made just one birdie while carding four bogeys. He has slipped to T38, six strokes off the lead.

At the time of writing, Carlos Ortiz was leading the field at 6-under. He has picked up eight birdies so far and also bogeyed two holes. Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer are tied for second at 5-under.

"Dont forget this part," Greg Norman Jr. reacts to Tom McKibbin joining LIV Golf

Recently, Tom McKibbin opened up about his decision to join LIV Golf despite Rory McIlroy's advice. He stated that the opportunity to compete alongside big names more often was one of the key factors in his decision.

Greg Norman Jr. reposted McKibbin's comments and highlighted another point the young Northern Irishman had made during his conversation with Bunkered.

"Dont forget this part: 'Yeah, obviously it was a decision that I made, obviously being young and 22. I've watched this for the last couple years since it started, and it's something that I've really liked to watch, something very different, something that probably appeals to more people my age,'" he wrote.

McKibbin played alongside Rory McIlroy during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic before deciding to join LIV Golf. He replaced Kieran Vincent in Jon Rahm's Legion XIII GC. In his debut at the season opener in Riyadh, he tied for 15th and also contributed to Legion XIII's victory in the team event.

