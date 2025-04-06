Greg Norman’s son reacts to Phil Mickelson’s 'Insanely bad' fumble

Phil Mickelson is currently playing in the third and final round of LIV Golf Miami. The veteran golfer suffered from a rare break while trying to make a putt at the seventh hole. Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s son has now reacted to the clip on X (previously Twitter).

Mickelson is making his fourth start at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league by racing for the title at Trump National Doral Golf Course. While playing at the par-4 seventh hole, Phil Mickelson's shot made the ball strike the flag pole. The impact sent the ball flying back into the greens, and it rolled into the water. Greg Norman Jr had a five-word response to the clip shared on X:

"Insanely bad break for Phil."

Before the final round, Mickelson was tied for the third position in the leaderboard of LIV Golf Miami with a total of 2-under 142. For the first two rounds, Mickelson had an overall score of 69-73. The HyFlyers GC captain started round three in Miami with a birdie at the opening hole.

Mickelson kept scoring at par for the next few holes until the seventh hole came. The 54-year-old's bad break sent him down the leaderboard ladder to a T7 position. Although he tried his best to recover from the mishap, Mickelson ultimately scored a double bogey at the seventh hole. After that, Lefty scored a bogey at the par-5 8th hole.

Phil Mickelson was maintaining a good form till now. With just a few days left to walk down Magnolia Lane, Lefty is working his way up the LIV Golf Miami leaderboard. Weeks before this tournament, Mickelson achieved a solo third result at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Phil Mickelson expresses confidence ahead of the Masters Tournament

Before Mickelson switched sides with LIV, he was a part of the PGA Tour, with 45 professional victories. His wins included six majors, among which three were achieved at the Augusta National Golf Club. Lefty won the most coveted green jacket in 2004, 2006, and 2010.

While talking about his solo third performance at Hong Kong, Phil Mickelson gave a hint about the upcoming Masters Tournament. In an interview after LIV Golf Hong Kong, the 54-year-old golfer said (quoted by Irish Star on March 10):

"So that's actually right in my thought process. For me to play well there (Masters), I've got to build into it, which makes this tournament even more important..."

Phil Mickelson also claimed that his game was improving ahead of the prestigious major at Augusta:

"My game is getting sharp. My short game is back. I had a rough couple of years. My short game is really sharp now. My iron play is back, and my game is starting to really come around, and I'm also playing differently. I'm playing a lot less stressed, and it's coming."

With three Masters wins, Phil Mickelson is currently tied with popular names like Sam Snead, Jimmy Demaret, Nick Faldo, and Gary Player. If he wins his fourth green jacket this year, Mickelson will share the prestigious position with golfing great Arnold Palmer.

