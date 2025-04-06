Phil Mickelson’s ‘off the cart path’ sparks hope for another Masters win

Phil Mickelson is currently competing at LIV Golf Miami in Doral's Blue Monster course. While playing the second round, Lefty made an amazing shot from the golf cart path. Fans on social media have now reacted to the clip, hyping Mickelson up for the upcoming Masters Tournament.

The latest edition of the prestigious golf Major commences at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia from April 10. Before The Masters, Mickelson is showing incredible form at Blue Monster. In a video posted by HyFlyers GC on Instagram, Mickelson is seen swinging his club to clear the ball off the cart path. The hard shot that landed the ball a few feet away from the pin also left a mark on the concrete.

"Phil the Thrill #HyFlyersGC #LIVGolfMiami"

After two rounds, Lefty currently stands tied at the 3rd position on the leaderboard. In the second round, Phil Mickelson started off the front nine with back-to-back three bogeys. However, he was quick to recover, scoring a birdie at the par-4 6th hole, and three birdies while playing on the back nine.

With just a few days left for walking down Magnolia Lane, Mickelson is showing incredible results. Before achieving the T3 at Miami, Phil Mickelson achieved a solo third spot in LIV Golf Hong Kong. He also secured the 15th spot on LIV Golf's Individual Standings leaderboard.

As a result, fans have lauded Lefty, expressing their hopes on Mickelson lifting another green jacket at Augusta. Check out the comments on Instagram:

"Phil to win another Green Jacket is in my manifestation card since then 💯", a fan commented.

Fan's comment below HyFlyers GC post on Instagram

"We are seeing vintage Phil lately and I'm so here for it. Ready for a Masters run?" another user praised Phil Mickelson.

Another fan's comment praising Lefty

"❤️ Phil! Hope he plays great at the Masters!!" someone else said below.

Golf fan lauding Mickelson after the shot in comments

"Phil masters run would be EPIC," a fan expressed his take.

Another fan praises Mickelson below the post

"Glad I got my masters bet in before folks saw this," another fan could not help but comment.

Instagram user comments below HyFlyers GC post

The 54-year old professional has started 31 times at Augusta, making the cut in 28 starts till now. Apart from three wins, Mickelson has achieved 16 top-10s, among which, there are two runner-up spots as well.

Phil Mickelson dodges tricky question about The Masters

Before Miami, Mickelson just had the best finish in his LIV Golf career at Hong Kong Golf Club. As he steps into the third round of LIV Golf Miami, reporters caught up with the HyFlyers GC captain in a post-match conference after Round 2.

A reporter asked the golfer about his choice - a fourth Masters win, or his first LIV win. Phil Mickelson had a smart response (quoted by GolfWeek):

"I think winning any tournament at this stage would be a really strong achievement, and looking at the field that we play against here on LIV week in and week out, the quality of the players here are so strong that that would be a real accomplishment.

"But so would a Major where you have all the best players, too. Any win is a huge accomplishment right now."

Phil Mickelson has won The Masters Tournament thrice till now (in 2004, in 2006 and in 2010). The six-time Major winner will join the ranks of Arnold Palmer if he gets his fourth green jacket this year. As a past champion at Augusta National, Mickelson holds a lifetime exemption for this event.

