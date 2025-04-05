Phil Mickelson opens up on learning from golf influencer with 828K IG followers

45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson is competing in LIV Golf Miami, where he finished his first round at T2 with a three-under score. In a post-round interview, he opened up about learning a few things from popular golf content creator Grant Horvat, who has 828,000 Instagram followers.

Mickelson has been playing golf professionally since 1992. He has won 45 events on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour. In 2019, Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the fifth time and in 2021, he won the PGA Championship for the second time. He now plays on LIV Golf, the PIF-funded league.

The 54-year old LIV Golf star is competing in Miami alongside his HyFlyers GC teammates Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele, and Cameron Tringale. He is also getting ready to team up with social media personality Horvat for The Duels: Miami. When asked about his friendship with Horvat and if he has learned anything from the content creator, Phil Mickelson said:

“Yeah, there's a number of things, but we really play off each other well. Because he drives it so straight, it allows me to take some risks in our matches, which is really fun. I think what it really is as he introduced me to the YouTube world, it's allowed me to do the things that I enjoy so maybe I don't have to do corporate outings, but what I can do is the YouTube events because I really enjoy those,” the LIV Golf star said. (Via ASAP Sports)

“That's brought a lot of fun to my life. I've really enjoyed that aspect of it. And the fact that we keep winning. I'm appreciative of that. We complement each other well. He is the nicest guy. I tend to be a little spicier. So the sugar and spice, we tend to mix well,” he added, laughing.

The Duels, which will be held on April 5, features six teams of two players each– one LIV Golfer and one content creator. Phil Mickelson will team up with Horvat, while Sergio Garcia will team up with George Bryan.

Here’s a complete lineup of the players who will play at the event:

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan.

Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon.

Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels.

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat.

Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan.

Cameron Smith and Fat Perez.

Phil Mickelson speaks on getting ready for the Masters

The 2025 Masters Tournament kicks off on April 10 at Augusta National Golf Course, and Phil Mickelson will compete in the event. During the previously mentioned press conference at LIV Golf Miami, the 45-time PGA Tour winner mentioned that playing well in Miami will also help him play well at the Masters.

“I think the best way to get ready for next week and to think about next week is to really play well here. It's very much of a major championship-style feel test of golf, and staying -- really kind of appreciating that challenge and taking it head on is a great way to prepare for next week, but I'm really having fun this week, and it's fun for me to play well,” Phil Mickelson said.

He also mentioned that he likes to play well in events because it's “fun” to be at the top of the leaderboard. The six-time Major Championship winner’s best result this year was at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished in third place.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More