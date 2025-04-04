Phil Mickelson takes commentator back to the old days with ‘traditional, conventional' putting at the LIV Golf Miami

Phil Mickelson took the commentators on a trip down the memory lane with his putting at LIV Golf Miami. The six-time major winner was playing in the first round at Trump National Doral on April 4, 2025.

The three-day event is showcasing LIV Golf stars like Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and others. Lefty got off a good start in his opening round; the veteran golfer scored back-to-back three birdies on the 6th, 7th, and 8th hole. His putting reminded one commentator of the former's performance at his very first PGA Tour event win in 1991.

"Well, Phil can get to two under. Three birdies in a row. This would be full. That's just nice seeing him putt like a kid again. Traditional conventional grip, blade putter."

"And the result we saw when he was, but in the young amateur winning his first PGA Tour event in Tucson."

In January 1991, Phil Mickelson won the Northern Telecom Open at TPC Starpass as a 20-year-old amateur. Mickelson picked up the win on the concluding hole with a one-stroke margin over Bob Tway and Tom Purtzer.

Mickelson was also the last amateur to win a PGA Tour event until 2024, when Nick Dunlap won the American Express. Currently, Mickelson is competing at LIV Golf Miami event. As of this writing, he is T5 with a score of 2-under.

The HyFlyers GC captain has been playing exceptionally in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league this year. Mickelson achieved a solo third at LIV Golf Hong Kong, which is by far his best result in the league.

Phil Mickelson shares take on existence of LIV and PGA

Before taking part in The Masters at Augusta next week, Phil Mickelson shared his thoughts on FOX News. The golfer was discussing the differences between LIV and PGA. Mickelson also talked about the Saudi-backed league's appeal.

"There’s always a need for traditional golf and traditional competition and the historical events, but we are not appealing to the younger crowd, historically, until now."

"LIV is appealing to a younger crowd and making golf cool again and enjoyable to watch. And when you come out and watch, you have a much more relaxed feel and people are enjoying that vibe. There’s a need and demand for what LIV Golf provides."

Phil Mickelson’s comments emerge amid a possible unification of the PGAT and LIV. He joined LIV Golf back in 2022. Before that, the 54-year old golfer had been a part of the PGA Tour.

Among his 57 victories on the professional circuit, Mickelson has won 45 times on the PGA Tour. He has also won The Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship twice (2005, 2021), and The Open Championship in 2013. If he manages to win the U.S. Open, Mickelson would achieve a career grand slam.

